All the moments in Stranger Things 5 where the cast made huge accent slips

The newest season of Stranger Things has been recognised for its heightened editing, including a switch from the earlier grunge style of lighting. Despite the insane level of detail, there have been few editing errors that slipped through the net, including Holly’s Under Armour skins which were accidentally featured in one shot.

However, there were more subtle blunders in the show where actors’ accents slipped – and it happened multiple times.

Holly’s uses a British accent when she talks to Max

One of the most obvious accent slips in Stranger Things 5 was when Holly Wheeler discovered Max in Henry’s memory.

Holly is played by Nell Fisher, a British actress who managed to pull off an incredibly accurate American accent throughout the whole season, so much so that many people had no idea she was English.

Yet a few accent slips gave her away, including when Holly first finds Max and isn’t sure whether she’s a monster Henry warned her about. Max asks Holly: “Do I look like a monster?’

Holly responds: “I don’t know, maybe you’re in disguise, you’re dressed weird.”

This is the clearest accent slip in Stranger Things 5, with Nell’s real accent peaking through when she says “I don’t know.”

Holly sounds British again in another scene with Max

During Holly’s time in Camazotz with Max, she goes full Dora the Explorer and uses a telescope to find a way out of Henry’s memory. Speaking to Max, she says: “Some kind of map that will lead us to some kind of secret location.”

Viewers immediately picked up actress Nell’s real British accent in the word “location”, which has a different intonation than when spoken in an American accent.

Commenters discussed how she’s Kiwi but grew up in the UK, explaining her accent. Some quoted the accent change, writing things like “I dewnt knew”, whereas others pointed out the fact she’s only 14.

Others asked: “Why is the whole cast British?”

Nancy also slips up when she’s talking to Jonathan

During her emotional scene with Jonathan, Nancy describes how Steve wants six children, “six little nuggets.” However, she very clearly pronounces the “t” in “nuggets”, a confusing slip as Natalia Dyer is actually from Tennessee, USA.

It’s not the first time Natalie has mixed her accents, as other viewers recall hearing subtle softer vowels of her southern accent in some scenes, different from the standard American accent of Nancy Wheeler.

