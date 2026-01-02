This theory fully explains why there were no Demogorgons in the Stranger Things finale

3 hours ago

After watching the Stranger Things finale, everyone has the same question: Where the hell were all the Demogorgons? The terrifying, humanoid monsters with flower-like heads have been the kids’ nemeses for the whole show, and there were suddenly just… none anywhere.

There weren’t any Demodogs or Demobats, either for that matter. The Upside Down used to be totally inhabited by them, and the alien species comes from Dimension X. So, what on earth happened to them? Well, this is probably the most plausible theory.

People think the Mind Flayer used all the Demogorgons, Demodogs and Demobats to make up its body. Think about it. The Mind Flayer has always been just particles of dust, but in the finale, we saw it take on a new form as a huge spider-like fleshy creature with six long legs.

The Mind Flayer’s flesh is the same as the Demogorgons, so it must have used all the Democreatures to make up its body. The Demogorgons’ weakness was always fire and heat, and the kids killed the Mind Flayer by throwing fire bombs all over its body from the clifftop. So, the theory all stacks up.

One person wrote on Twitter: “I think the Mind Flayer combined all the Demobats and Demogorgons into the Mind Flayer’s actual physical body. Because he’s technically just a dust, right?”

Just finished stranger things & I have one question . Where’s the demodogs, demogorgons & bats during it all? 🤔 — TheBakeey (@BakeyFilms) January 1, 2026

“Maybe that giant spider at the end consists of Demogorgons and Demobats like the Meat Flayer in season three,” someone else wrote.

A third person added: “Pretty sure all the organic life merged with the Mind Flayer for it to have that physical form, remember it was originally that mist stuff, so I’m assuming that’s what happened, especially because when Steve and Dustin attacked under it, it had egg sacks with Demos in it.”

There was also a scene in season five where we saw the military and Dr Kay had captured some of the Demogorgons and were cutting them open. So, another theory is that the military cleared out most of the creatures before the final battle.

