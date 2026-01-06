The Tab

‘This is gross’: People use AI to make explicit pictures of Stranger Things’ Holly Wheeler

Elon Musk has ‘responded’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

A viral tweet including a screenshot of someone asking Grok AI to put Holly Wheeler in a bikini has sparked outrage, and Elon Musk has “responded”.

If you’ve been on X the past couple of weeks, you may have seen people calling out others for using Grok Ai, X’s own AI tool, to make inappropriate images of random women on the platform.

A Stranger Things viewer account drew attention to one user, who allegedly used the Grok AI tool to ask to generate inappropriate pictures of Holly Wheeler, a child. She’s Mike’s little sister in the Netflix show and had a more important role in the latest season, alongside her friends.

via Netflix

“Hi @ElonMusk, can you do something about the pedos asking Grok to put bikinis on literal children?!” the X post said. “PROTECT NELL FISHER!”

The actress who plays Holly Wheeler, Nell Fisher, is only 114 years old. This screenshot has been widely shared on X, and people are calling for Grok to be either completely banned or heavily regulated so it can’t generate any images that show people in clothes without their consent.

Someone in the replies tagged Grok AI to get its attention.

It responded: “I appreciate you raising this concern. xAI has strict safeguards to prevent generating or promoting any inappropriate content involving children. If you spot violations, report them directly—we take them seriously to improve our systems.”

Most Read

I missed the Stranger Things finale’s post-credit scene and it literally changes everything

BEavo's mum

Sorry in advance: Here are all the unhinged pics and clips of Beavo’s mum on OnlyFans

OnlyFans son with his dad

There’s another son making OnlyFans content with his dad, so we asked him simply: Why?

This incident has brought further attention to the need for regulation on AI tools like Grok, which can be misused in the wrong hands. Elon Musk, who is the current Chairman of X, has reposted a tweet showing his strong response against all inappropriate use of Grok AI.

“Elon Musk has warned that anyone using Grok to create illegal content or 𝕏 to post illegal content will face consequences,” the post said. “Anyone using Grok to make illegal content will suffer the same consequences as if they upload illegal content.”

The billionaire added: “We’re not kidding.”

It’s not clear if Elon is directly responding to the Holly Wheeler edit incident, but lots of people have taken this as a stand against all the inappropriate use of Grok that’s been on X for the past week.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image by: Netflix 

More on: AI Netflix Stranger Things TV
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

This hilarious ‘touch grass’ rug is for the guys and girlies who haven’t been outside since June

It's giving 'I've got my life together and what'

EXTRA

Read Next

This viral Stranger Things personality test reveals which character you’re most like

20-year-old girl obsessed with Stranger Things is dragged for ‘creepy’ Steve account

Stranger Things finale post-credits scene means

The Stranger Things finale credits scene confused everyone, so here’s what it really means

Latest

Cardi B deletes frantic post defending Stefon Diggs after he’s charged with strangling woman

Hebe Hancock

She claims it’s all a lie

ASOS changed its returns policy again and EVERYONE is affected – here’s what’s new

Francesca Eke

It can actually ban you from ASOS Premier if you don’t behave

Man who killed KCL student appears in court, charged with causing death by dangerous driving

Esther Knowles

Aalia Mahomed was hit by a van while sitting on a bench near campus

Bray Byrne

‘Money was never the thing’: Son details the shocking real reason he films OnlyFans with dad

Kieran Galpin

I can’t tell if this is really sweet or absolutely horrifying

Stranger Things secret episode nine

I’m convinced, so here are MORE clues that prove real Stranger Things finale is tomorrow

Suchismita Ghosh

January 7 feels intentional

The time The Traitors is on TV has changed this series, so here’s when you need to tune in

Ellissa Bain

The schedule is all over the place

So, what do you mean I’m halfway through uni as a second-year?

Faye Robinson

Time to process this before I spiral

An insider finally reveals what went down with Selena and Justin and where they stand now

Hayley Soen

It’s been eight years

That iconic time Selena Gomez beefed with Justin Bieber over his new girlfriend resurfaces

Ellissa Bain

It was on Instagram and it was sooo messy

Beavo mum

Grab your Bible: Here are all the nasty videos of Beavo’s mum with her new boyfriend on OnlyFans

Kieran Galpin

Beavo’s got a new dad, and he’s filthy

Cardi B deletes frantic post defending Stefon Diggs after he’s charged with strangling woman

Hebe Hancock

She claims it’s all a lie

ASOS changed its returns policy again and EVERYONE is affected – here’s what’s new

Francesca Eke

It can actually ban you from ASOS Premier if you don’t behave

Man who killed KCL student appears in court, charged with causing death by dangerous driving

Esther Knowles

Aalia Mahomed was hit by a van while sitting on a bench near campus

Bray Byrne

‘Money was never the thing’: Son details the shocking real reason he films OnlyFans with dad

Kieran Galpin

I can’t tell if this is really sweet or absolutely horrifying

Stranger Things secret episode nine

I’m convinced, so here are MORE clues that prove real Stranger Things finale is tomorrow

Suchismita Ghosh

January 7 feels intentional

The time The Traitors is on TV has changed this series, so here’s when you need to tune in

Ellissa Bain

The schedule is all over the place

So, what do you mean I’m halfway through uni as a second-year?

Faye Robinson

Time to process this before I spiral

An insider finally reveals what went down with Selena and Justin and where they stand now

Hayley Soen

It’s been eight years

That iconic time Selena Gomez beefed with Justin Bieber over his new girlfriend resurfaces

Ellissa Bain

It was on Instagram and it was sooo messy

Beavo mum

Grab your Bible: Here are all the nasty videos of Beavo’s mum with her new boyfriend on OnlyFans

Kieran Galpin

Beavo’s got a new dad, and he’s filthy