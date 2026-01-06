‘This is gross’: People use AI to make explicit pictures of Stranger Things’ Holly Wheeler

5 hours ago

A viral tweet including a screenshot of someone asking Grok AI to put Holly Wheeler in a bikini has sparked outrage, and Elon Musk has “responded”.

If you’ve been on X the past couple of weeks, you may have seen people calling out others for using Grok Ai, X’s own AI tool, to make inappropriate images of random women on the platform.

A Stranger Things viewer account drew attention to one user, who allegedly used the Grok AI tool to ask to generate inappropriate pictures of Holly Wheeler, a child. She’s Mike’s little sister in the Netflix show and had a more important role in the latest season, alongside her friends.

“Hi @ElonMusk, can you do something about the pedos asking Grok to put bikinis on literal children?!” the X post said. “PROTECT NELL FISHER!”

The actress who plays Holly Wheeler, Nell Fisher, is only 114 years old. This screenshot has been widely shared on X, and people are calling for Grok to be either completely banned or heavily regulated so it can’t generate any images that show people in clothes without their consent.

Someone in the replies tagged Grok AI to get its attention.

It responded: “I appreciate you raising this concern. xAI has strict safeguards to prevent generating or promoting any inappropriate content involving children. If you spot violations, report them directly—we take them seriously to improve our systems.”

This incident has brought further attention to the need for regulation on AI tools like Grok, which can be misused in the wrong hands. Elon Musk, who is the current Chairman of X, has reposted a tweet showing his strong response against all inappropriate use of Grok AI.

“Elon Musk has warned that anyone using Grok to create illegal content or 𝕏 to post illegal content will face consequences,” the post said. “Anyone using Grok to make illegal content will suffer the same consequences as if they upload illegal content.”

The billionaire added: “We’re not kidding.”

It’s not clear if Elon is directly responding to the Holly Wheeler edit incident, but lots of people have taken this as a stand against all the inappropriate use of Grok that’s been on X for the past week.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image by: Netflix