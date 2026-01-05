The Tab

20-year-old girl obsessed with Stranger Things is dragged for ‘creepy’ Steve account

People think she’s crossing a line

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Kayla Keery, a TikTok Stranger Things based account, has gone viral for acting like Steve Harrington is her boyfriend through “creepy” edits, and lots of people are calling her out.

The Stranger Things fandom is massive and has had a few viral moments, like the huge amount of people making “shifting” content on TikTok and the song someone made after Eddie died. The latest sensational moment is people online discovering the Stranger Things viewers who use AI to pretend they’re dating their favourite fictional characters.

@kayharringtoneditsai

@draven wonder byers #strangerthings5 #steveharrington #fypシ゚viral #couple #steve

♬ original sound – Kaylee Keery 🖤

One account, known on TikTok as @KaylaHarringtonEditsAi, is all over X right now as people are sharing her content and debating on whether it’s just a bit strange or straight up inappropriate. The account has over 16k followers and one million likes.

“This is actually mental illness,” said the X post that started the debate.

One person replied: “I’ve never felt such bad secondhand embarrassment in my entire life omfg 13k followers? 450k likes ? I’m not advocating for bullying but people have GOT to stop encouraging this kind of parasocial behaviour.”

But other people are pointing out that the content is pretty harmless, compared to the other dark stuff people are using AI to create.

“This is tame bro, I can assure you males are making much worse and sharing it somewhere on the dark web probably,” said one reply.

Some of the edits have been particularly scrutinised for being borderline sensual, like one where she edited herself in bed with Steve and another more raunchy elevator pose. People have pointed out that even though Steve is a fictional character, Joe Keery is a real person who might be uncomfortable seeing fake pictures of himself in such intimate positions.

One of the posts shows Steve with hickeys all over his neck.

“Don’t hate me,” the caption said. “Hard to mark up my man.”

@kayharringtoneditsai

#strangerthings5 #fypシ゚viral #couple #steveharrington #geminiai @Steve Harrington

♬ original sound – Kaylee Keery 🖤

Kayla is really open about these pictures being AI, and shares what prompts she uses in her captions. The TikTok creator mostly ignored the many comments questioning the account, but has previously defended herself, saying it’s not against TikTok’s guidelines and compared the edits to fanfiction.

Although Kayla’s account has been the focus of the backlash, she is not the only person with a Stranger Things TikTok account where they use AI to imagine dating a character from the series.

Featured image by: Netflix 

