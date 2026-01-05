The Stranger Things creators *finally* detail what happened to the military and Dr Kay

6 hours ago

The Stranger Things finale left several loose ends, and the people are not pleased. Although the characters spent several seasons evading the military, the finale didn’t show what happened to Dr Kay and the other minions once our favs blew up the Upside Down. Many Netflix viewers were confused about how Hawkins suddenly went from a military lockdown zone to completely chill in the 18 months that passed between Vecna’s death and the high school graduation. The Duffer brothers (who came up with Stranger Things) have finally addressed what happened.

Collider asked the Stranger Things creators what happened to the military. Ross Duffer responded: “In that 18-month gap? I suppose there’s not much else to do. You can’t explore this other dimension. There’s no Eleven to chase anymore because she’s gone. So, my guess is they just sort of slowly dismantled operations and left town.”

Erm, you’d think the generically evil scientists might be curious about Will’s sudden superpowers, or the 12 kids who the Mind Flayer possessed. The whole plot of Stranger Things kicked off because the military were curious about Henry/One/Vecna having a very similar experience to these kids. But maybe the scientists forgot to check up on that (or the scriptwriters forgot that was important).

Linda Hamilton hinted at big reveal about her character Dr Kay. Stranger Things viewers came up with plenty of theories about who she might secretly be. Many were then disappointed that she barely featured in the Stranger Things finale.

Ross Duffer squashed the theory that Dr Kay was related to Dr Brenner. Sorry, gals. He confirmed that there wasn’t more to her ending that we didn’t see on the show. The character was supposed to make a wider point.

He explained: “The idea was that Kay was always just like a weed. It’s like, you pull out one of these big bads from the government, and then another one is going to sprout up. They could have killed Kay, and it wouldn’t have changed anything. It wouldn’t have changed the decision that Eleven made. If there’s not Kay, the next one could be even worse, just as Kay was, in a way, worse than Dr. Brenner, and certainly worse than Dr. Owens.”

I suppose the deconstruction of the entire US government might have been hard to fit into the epilogue.

