The five most annoying inconsistencies and continuity errors in the Stranger Things finale

2 hours ago

Half the internet seems convinced the Stranger Things finale was a cinematic monstrosity, and the other half believe it was a masterpiece. Regardless of how you feel about the characters’ fates, season five of Strange Things contains some pretty laughable inconsistencies and continuity errors. I swear the Upside Down works differently in every season?!

If you’re in the mood to nitpick, here are the five daftest lore inconsistencies in the Stranger Things finale.

1. There is no need for the giant truck

Which of the 15 main characters was responsible for the decision to enter the Upside Down in a big noticeable lorry? Did they forget about the gateway under all those metal grates, which they used to hop into the Upside Down just an episode ago? Surely that would have attracted way less notice, and the military might not have got wind of their plan?

2. How come the Upside Down has water?

Eleven, Kali, Hopper and Murray seem to encounter no issues when they fill up a giant tank off-screen. This makes zero sense, because in previous episodes, there has been no water in the Upside Down. In the season four episode Chapter Six: The Dive, we saw Lover’s Lake was entirely dry in the Upside Down.

3. The Mind Flayer forgot to flay minds

The final battle between (most of) the main characters and the Mind Flayer was super cute. But if we stick to what we know of the villains from the previous seasons, there is no way our heroes should have been able to defeat Vecna and the Mind Flayer using only the weapons they had. Why didn’t the Mind Flayer in its upgraded, true form try possessing their opponents? Wouldn’t that be a more efficient way to attack people than to lollop across the dessert after them?

4. Electricity in the Upside Down is very, very inconsistent

Back in season one, Will attempts to phone Joyce from the Upside Down. This doesn’t really work, and her phone explodes. In the finale of season four, Eddie runs an extension cord from his trailer in the regular world to the equivalent spot in the Upside Down so he can play guitar dramatically. This suggests electric devices can work in the Upside Down, but with a real-world power source. But in season five, people are using equipment in the Hawkins Lab, playing Prince records and running top-secret government projects in different spots of the Upside Down – all of which require electricity.

5. Will is fine

I think the Stranger Things showrunners believe if Dustin shouts “hive mind” enough, we won’t notice all the inconsistencies about the paranormal beings. The hive mind works pretty differently across different seasons. In season two, Will feels as if he is burning when the vines are set on fire. When loads of beings attached to the hive mind are killed, he nearly dies too.

Will is definitely still linked up to the hive mind during the final battle in season five. Weakening one of the Mind Flayer and Vecna weakens the other – that’s how the heroes manage to defeat them. Why isn’t Will weakened too? In the same moment, a spike impales Vecna, the Mind Flayer bursts into flame, and Will is hunky-dory? Make it make sense.

Featured image credit: Netflix