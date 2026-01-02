The Tab
stranger things season five eleven alive and then eleven dying (supposedly)

All the detailed evidence for and against Eleven dying in the Stranger Things finale

2. She didn’t have a nosebleed

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

Did Eleven really die in the Stranger Things finale? Nerds will probably argue about her ending until the sun explodes. Here are all the super-specific niche details hidden in the Stranger Things finale which Netflix viewers are taking as evidence Eleven is dead or alive.

All the evidence Eleven is just dead (soz):

1. Kali looked pretty screwed

Will’s theory – that Kali helped Eleven fake her death – all hinges on Kali still being alive. She was shot in the abdomen, and was bleeding heavily. Although it’s possible to survive injuries like this, Hopper seemed pretty convinced he was a goner. Since he used to be a solider, then a police officer, I trust his judgement on this. Even if she hadn’t yet died when Eleven and co. exited the Upside Down, faking El’s death would be a far more complex illusion that we’ve ever seen her do, and at a much greater distance. It seems unlikely she could pull that off on her deathbed.

kali stranger things injury

She didn’t look great
(Image via Netflix)

2. Kali’s illusions don’t last when touched

After someone touches Kali’s illusions, they weaken and collapse. Presumably, a person subconsciously clocks that something isn’t right, and it becomes harder for Kali to convince them otherwise. We saw this happen to the butterfly she conjured for El in season two, and when Vecna broke through the illusions in his mind. El and Hopper both held Kali once she’d been shot. The extent of her injuries probably weren’t an illusion.

3. The ‘kryptonite’ might not work how Mike thinks

Most Read

OnlyFans father and son duo

Father who does OnlyFans with his son explains why they do it, and it honestly just gets worse

BEavo's mum

Sorry in advance: Here are all the unhinged pics and clips of Beavo’s mum on OnlyFans

Chappell Roan

‘F**king loser’: One of the Stranger Things cast just dragged Chappell Roan, and people are angry

Mike’s big brainwave was that the military surrounded them with the “kryptonite” speakers. He reckons El couldn’t have used her powers on him, and it must be an illusion. But we don’t actually know if a sonic blast in the normal world would affect El in the Upside Down.

All the evidence Eleven is alive at the end of Stranger Things:

1. She really does just vanish from the truck

If you watch back the crucial scene in slow-mo, there’s no obvious way Eleven could have got from the truck to the Upside Down without being seen (or Kali making her invisible).

2. No nosebleed

eleven stranger things death no nosebleed

All clear!
(Image via Netflix)

After five seasons of non-stop nosebleeds, it does seem sus Eleven’s nostrils would be clear after messing with Mike’s mind (unless that was all an illusion. Or she had some tissues on-hand).

3. The song ‘Heroes’

The first song in the credits is David Bowie’s Heroes. This played twice before in Stranger Things – when the police found a fake body for Will in season one, and when everyone thought Hopper had died after season three. Is this song a hint Eleven’s death was also fake?

4. The parallels with season one

stranger things finale dnd

Nawwww
(Image via Netflix)

The final episode of Stranger Things mirrored the end of season one. Remember, the kids all played DnD in Mike’s basement, and he narrated a story which eerily mirrored the plot of future seasons. The gang weren’t sure what happened to El… but she was fine. It would make sense for the same to be true of the season five ending.

5. Money

Erm, are we sure Netflix would permanently kill off the most iconic character from their most iconic show? Maybe in ten years Millie Bobby-Brown (sorry, Millie Bonnie Bongiovi) will decide she fancies another farm, and Eleven will pop up in one of the many, many planned Stranger Things spin-offs.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Netflix

More on: Netflix Stranger Things TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

This hilarious ‘touch grass’ rug is for the guys and girlies who haven’t been outside since June

It's giving 'I've got my life together and what'

EXTRA

Read Next

Duffer Brothers

Stranger Things creators address ‘Montauk spin-off’ after people clocked Hopper’s HUGE final line

stranger things 5 accent

All the moments in Stranger Things 5 where the cast made huge accent slips

stranger things winona ryder priah ferguson erica joyce

Er, is Winona Ryder feuding with Priah Ferguson? The viral Stranger Things rumour, clarified

Latest
lily phillips and some challenges

Lily Phillips ranks her most viral OnlyFans challenges by how hard they actually were

Claudia Cox

Featuring some overly detailed analysis

Harlan Coben Run Away cult ending

Harlan Coben reveals the real reason Run Away had to be about a cult and its haunting ending

Suchismita Ghosh

He also shared the one secret that’ll haunt Simon and Paige forever

Jake Herbert

Brace yourself: Here’s the extreme OnlyFans content this shameless son makes with his real dad

Kieran Galpin

Let’s get specific

Explained: Here’s what ‘365’ buttons actually means all over TikTok

Esther Knowles

It all kicked off from one person’s TikTok comment

Need more Millie? Here’s exactly what happens next in The Housemaid trilogy

Hebe Hancock

In case you HAVE to know

Beavo on OnlyFans

Men, his mum and Bonnie Blue: All the grossly wild details Beavo has shared about his OnlyFans

Hayley Soen

There’s no world where I pictured this would be a thing

Inside Jodi Hildebrandt’s $5 million home where Franke kids were abused in Evil Influencer

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It has 20 rooms

The total run time of Stranger Things season five has an emotional secret meaning

Ellissa Bain

I’m crying

Stranger Things theories better ending

Forget the finale — these Stranger Things theories were far more satisfying than what we saw

Suchismita Ghosh

Anything would’ve been better than that two-minute fight

Demo

All the unresolved storylines in Stranger Things are driving me insane, and there are soooo many

Kieran Galpin

WHO OPENED THAT DAMN DOOR?!

lily phillips and some challenges

Lily Phillips ranks her most viral OnlyFans challenges by how hard they actually were

Claudia Cox

Featuring some overly detailed analysis

Harlan Coben Run Away cult ending

Harlan Coben reveals the real reason Run Away had to be about a cult and its haunting ending

Suchismita Ghosh

He also shared the one secret that’ll haunt Simon and Paige forever

Jake Herbert

Brace yourself: Here’s the extreme OnlyFans content this shameless son makes with his real dad

Kieran Galpin

Let’s get specific

Explained: Here’s what ‘365’ buttons actually means all over TikTok

Esther Knowles

It all kicked off from one person’s TikTok comment

Need more Millie? Here’s exactly what happens next in The Housemaid trilogy

Hebe Hancock

In case you HAVE to know

Beavo on OnlyFans

Men, his mum and Bonnie Blue: All the grossly wild details Beavo has shared about his OnlyFans

Hayley Soen

There’s no world where I pictured this would be a thing

Inside Jodi Hildebrandt’s $5 million home where Franke kids were abused in Evil Influencer

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It has 20 rooms

The total run time of Stranger Things season five has an emotional secret meaning

Ellissa Bain

I’m crying

Stranger Things theories better ending

Forget the finale — these Stranger Things theories were far more satisfying than what we saw

Suchismita Ghosh

Anything would’ve been better than that two-minute fight

Demo

All the unresolved storylines in Stranger Things are driving me insane, and there are soooo many

Kieran Galpin

WHO OPENED THAT DAMN DOOR?!