The Tab

All the convincing evidence that a secret Stranger Things episode is coming this week

I actually believe it now

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Stranger Things might have come to a somewhat unsatisfying ending, but there’s a sneaky theory that Netflix is sitting on a secret episode that will change everything. While most of us are mourning (or moaning about) the season five finale, a hardcore group of true believers are convinced we’ve all been played. Welcome to conformity gate.

The core of conformity gate is simple: Season five, episode eight wasn’t the end. From “illegal” episode registrations to Truman Show references, here is all the evidence that the finale we watched was actually just a massive, Vecna-induced fever dream.

The ‘false memory’ glitches

If the finale was a dream, there should be cracks in the reality, and people think they’ve found them.

On of these cracks is based on song choice. In the finale, Robin pulls out London Calling by The Clash to play for Holly. However, the show has spent five seasons establishing that Mike’s “save me” song is Should I Stay or Should I Go. Therefore, people say the wrong album is a “false memory” bleeding through the trance.

Also, a season five promo poster appears to show the Mind Flayer physically connecting the heads of Mike and Vecna, fueling the “Mike is the host” fire.

Dustin’s ‘conformity’ speech

Most Read

I missed the Stranger Things finale’s post-credit scene and it literally changes everything

BEavo's mum

Sorry in advance: Here are all the unhinged pics and clips of Beavo’s mum on OnlyFans

OnlyFans son with his dad

There’s another son making OnlyFans content with his dad, so we asked him simply: Why?

The name comes from Dustin’s valedictorian speech, where he pays tribute to Eddie Munson by shouting “screw conformity”. A closer look at the crowd reveals that every student is sitting perfectly upright in identical orange robes. People have pointed out that orange is the color of prison jumpsuits, suggesting the characters are “prisoners of Vecna”.

 The gang are also all shown with their hands clasped in the exact, specific way Henry Creel held his before being banished to the Abyss.

The exit signs

Several scenes in the finale feature prominent, glowing “EXIT” signs. Will on a date at a bar, Joyce and Hopper on a date, Max and Lucas on, you guessed it, a date.

People believe this is a direct homage to The Truman Show, a film about a man living in a fake, constructed reality who eventually finds the door out.

It’s legally unfinished

This is where things get technical. According to some viral deep-dives, the final episodes of season five aren’t “legally” registered as episodes yet.

To be an official series finale, a production usually needs three things: A final episode ID, legal release status, and entry into the distribution and measurement system.

People claim that while seasons one through four were registered this way, the season five finale currently lacks these markers. This has led to the theory that what we watched was actually a “giant promo” or a placeholder for the real ending.

The magic number 43

If episode nine is coming, when do we get it? People are pointing to 7th January, and the math is actually kind of spooky.

Basically, Netflix Scandinavia ran a Stranger Things ad featuring dice that added up to the number 43. There are exactly 43 days between the release of season five volume one and 7th January. If a secret episode drops on the 7th, it would be the 43rd episode of Stranger Things in total.

Is it the greatest plot twist in TV history, or are we all just mad because we didn’t want the show to end? We’ll find out on 7th January.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Netflix

More on: Netflix Stranger Things Viral
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

This hilarious ‘touch grass’ rug is for the guys and girlies who haven’t been outside since June

It's giving 'I've got my life together and what'

EXTRA

Read Next

stranger things dr kay military

The Stranger Things creators *finally* detail what happened to the military and Dr Kay

More Stranger Things CONFIRMED for 2026! Here’s what’s coming in the TWO new shows

Stranger Things finale post-credits scene means

The Stranger Things finale credits scene confused everyone, so here’s what it really means

Latest

“It’s so boring to look at”: Exeter residents criticise proposed 10-storey student block

Katie Smith

The giant block of Exeter student flats is being called ‘overbearing’ and ‘boring’ to look at

tara lynn halter top tiktok

From start to finish: Explaining the Tara Lynn halter top controversy that’s all over TikTok

Francesca Eke

‘There ain’t no way that girl’s a nurse’

Guys, there’s a new London club night where men must be six foot tall to enter

Maisy Gledhill

And yes boys, you will be measured on the door

There’s a convincing theory that everyone on this year’s Traitors secretly knows each other

Esther Knowles

The evidence that the series four Traitors contestants are all related is too convincing to ignore

microtrends 2026

Labubus, gingham and leopard print?! TikTok thinks these microtrends will be dumped in 2026

Maisy Gledhill

Leopard print is out and I’m not okay

The Housemaid director hotel scene

Director reveals exactly how The Housemaid’s steamiest scenes were actually filmed

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Our actors were just really free’

Every iconic, awkward and unhinged moment from the Critics Choice Awards 2026

Hebe Hancock

It was so juicy

2025 academic resolutions we’ll all break by week three (Glasgow edition)

Georgia French

The academic weapon to academic victim trajectory.

joe jonas girlfriend

Meet Tatiana Gabriela, Joe Jonas’ hot, model girlfriend he’s literally drooling over

Francesca Eke

They spent New Year’s Eve together with Joe’s daughters

Every small joy that got us through first semester at Glasgow

Georgia French

Thank god we made it

“It’s so boring to look at”: Exeter residents criticise proposed 10-storey student block

Katie Smith

The giant block of Exeter student flats is being called ‘overbearing’ and ‘boring’ to look at

tara lynn halter top tiktok

From start to finish: Explaining the Tara Lynn halter top controversy that’s all over TikTok

Francesca Eke

‘There ain’t no way that girl’s a nurse’

Guys, there’s a new London club night where men must be six foot tall to enter

Maisy Gledhill

And yes boys, you will be measured on the door

There’s a convincing theory that everyone on this year’s Traitors secretly knows each other

Esther Knowles

The evidence that the series four Traitors contestants are all related is too convincing to ignore

microtrends 2026

Labubus, gingham and leopard print?! TikTok thinks these microtrends will be dumped in 2026

Maisy Gledhill

Leopard print is out and I’m not okay

The Housemaid director hotel scene

Director reveals exactly how The Housemaid’s steamiest scenes were actually filmed

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Our actors were just really free’

Every iconic, awkward and unhinged moment from the Critics Choice Awards 2026

Hebe Hancock

It was so juicy

2025 academic resolutions we’ll all break by week three (Glasgow edition)

Georgia French

The academic weapon to academic victim trajectory.

joe jonas girlfriend

Meet Tatiana Gabriela, Joe Jonas’ hot, model girlfriend he’s literally drooling over

Francesca Eke

They spent New Year’s Eve together with Joe’s daughters

Every small joy that got us through first semester at Glasgow

Georgia French

Thank god we made it