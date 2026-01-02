The Tab
All the unresolved storylines in Stranger Things are driving me insane, and there are soooo many

WHO OPENED THAT DAMN DOOR?!

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

For the most part, the storylines in Stranger Things were captivating, addictive, and packed with emotion. Unfortunately, those have somewhat been muddied by the glaring plot holes, continuity errors, and nagging suspicion that the Duffer brothers were throwing darts at a board to create the plot.

Look, it’s not all of them – because that would take MONTHS to accumulate – but here are all the unresolved Stranger Things storylines that are chipping away at my sanity. Spoiler alert, there are a lot.

Who opened that door in season one?

Cast your mind back to 2016. Will’s bowl cut was the talk of the town, Joyce was whispering to fairylights, and Hopper was yet to hop onto the Ozempic. It was then, in the very first episode, that the door to the Byers’ house magically opened.

Now, a full decade after that first scene, we still have no idea what happened. The Duffer brothers confirmed that demogorgons don’t have telekinetic abilities, so many people theorised it was Eleven.

I guess we’ll never know.

Robin and Vickie’s storyline was a major ball drop

After coming out to Steve in season three, Robin’s character development went into overdrive. It was a central theme for her character arc, and yet, it came to a screeching halt towards the end of season five. Despite spending a solid chunk in the hospital, with Vickie getting in on the action with the rest of the gang, she vanished in the final volume.

To make matters worse, it looks like Vickie and Robin split up. We got a vague reference to “overbearing significant others”, and that was it. After Enzo’s was mentioned over and over again, we didn’t even get a date scene.

Did Dr Kay just go home?

Most Read

OnlyFans father and son duo

Father who does OnlyFans with his son explains why they do it, and it honestly just gets worse

BEavo's mum

Sorry in advance: Here are all the unhinged pics and clips of Beavo’s mum on OnlyFans

Chappell Roan

‘F**king loser’: One of the Stranger Things cast just dragged Chappell Roan, and people are angry

When the iconic Linda Hamilton signed onto Stranger Things season five, most of us naturally assumed she was going to be badass. But, after watching the eight episodes, I can’t tell you anything she actually did besides drive around after Eleven. Her mileage must have been insane.

After her final scene, she was simply never mentioned again.

Are the Turnbows suing? And what about the other people in Hawkins?

In volume one, Joyce and the gang kidnapped the Turnbows to protect their youngest son, Derek. They drugged and tied the family up in a barn, but then we never saw them again. Are they still in the barn?

The other parents just don’t care about their kids, apparently

That brings us to the overarching theme of awful parenting in Hawkins. Some parents, like Steve’s, were simply nonexistent, but even the ones that were mentioned or seen suddenly vanished.

Even outside the main cast, the presence of parenting was nonexistent. The 12 kids Vecna used were taken from their homes for protection. But after the military compound fell, nothing happened. Apparently, those 12 sets of parents were totally chill about the extra-dimensional field trip.

They killed a lot of people

In the final episode alone, Nancy Wheeler gunned down a handful of American soldiers as they broke through into the Upside Down. Despite that, and despite the many other crimes the gang committed, the US government were just totally chill about it all.

There were no repercussions; Hopper got his job back despite the world thinking he was dead, and somehow, not one camera in the heavily guarded compound picked up Will Byers using magical powers to kill monsters. Make it make sense.

Dimension X. That’s it. That’s the tweet

As we learned in season five, the Upside Down was the wormhole between our planet and the other world known as Dimension X. Besides the fact that the monsters and the Mindflayer originated there, we know next to nothing about the dimension. It was shoehorned into the final chapter and left at that.

What happened to the demogorgons?

Speaking of Dimension X, what the hell happened to the demogorgons in the final few episodes? There were literally zero. Zilch. Nada. Just spitballing here, but if I were a space monster, I’d have my army of monsters waiting to defend me. Where did they come from? Where did they go? Was there a finite number? Did the Mindflayer create them, or were they the natural inhabitants of Dimension X?

The same goes for the demobats, which were seemingly created to kill Eddie and Eddie alone in season four.

Will was totally chill when they were killing Vecna and the Mindflayer

All season long, Will was writhing in pain anytime someone hurt a demogorgon. It was all to do with the hive mind, but somehow, that effect vanished once the group were inside Dimension X. They burned, shot, and stabbed the Mindflayer, and Vecna was literally impaled, but Will was totally chill.

Featured image credit: Netflix

