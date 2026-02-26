What Alysa Liu has really said about political beliefs after those viral pro-Trump tweets

30 mins ago

Olympic gold medalist Alysa Liu is loved by everyone on the right and left side of politics, but here’s what she’s actually said about her political beliefs after pro-Trump viral tweets.

Alysa Liu is one of the standout athletes from the Winter Olympics, earning two gold medals in the women’s figure skating competition. With her super cool hair and confident, self-assured attitude, the 20-year-old has gained supporters all around. the world, despite skating for Team US.

Recent viral tweets from right-wing X accounts have speculated on her political beliefs, making gross comments about her being “woke”, and wanting her to be pro-Trump. But Alysa has actually clarified her political views, especially on immigration, which the Trump administration is strongly against.

In an interview with KARE 11, she spoke about her position as the daughter of a Chinese political refugee.

“I definitely do care what our country is doing,” she said. “I think it is also really important to notice the faults in our own government. Things are a little rough. There are so many protests that are going on, and I’ve attended. Coming from a family of immigrants, I think immigrants deserve rights.”

She continued: “I mean, coming from a family of immigrants, like, I think immigrants deserve rights. I think it’s a little silly, especially in America.”

The Trump administration has been heading mass deportations since he went into office last year, which has inspired many protests and shows of public disapproval from celebrities. Alysa Liu’s dad, Arthur Liu, was asked about the political divide between Alysa’s supporters in an interview with The Daily Beast.

“What I heard is that the left and the right and the independent, they all embraced her, which is great,” Arthur told the publication. “She’s a very charming young lady who won two medals from the Olympic Games, so she has some magic.”

