Owner of ‘wolf’ that hijacked Olympics speaks out, reveals sad reason he tried to win a medal

One skier thought she was ‘hallucinating’

Kieran Galpin

If you’ve been following the Winter Olympics in Italy, you might have clocked the viral moment a literal wolf nearly won a skiing event.

The truly insane moment happened on Wednesday morning, when the athletes saw the new face enter the cross-country skiing event. The new entry had a slight advantage, though, because he was running on four legs.

In videos that went mega viral on Twitter and TikTok, the dog, which appeared to be a full-blown wolf, was running behind the skiiers on their cross-country run. Sadly, he did not win a medal.

“At first I thought it was a wolf, and that I was hallucinating because of the strenuous race,” Croatia’s Tena Hadzic recalled after the race.

“It was extremely large, and as I ran past it, I was afraid it might bite me. The fact that he even made it onto the track isn’t good. For me, it’s not a big deal since I’m not competing for a medal. But if that had happened in the final, where medals are at stake, it could have been dangerous.”

Greece’s Konstantina Charalampido had a slightly different take, arguing “he was very well-behaved” during the race.

“He followed the camera on the finishing straight, was cute, and thankfully didn’t disrupt the race,” she added. “It was funny. He made me forget about the race, because it wasn’t good. Thanks to him, I’m famous now, so I have to thank him.”

The Olympics wolf is called Nazgul, and his owner has spoken out

Following the viral moment, the identity of the wolf, correctly revealed to be a Czechoslovakian wolfdog, was revealed. His name is Nazgul, and shockingly, he’s not even an IOC-registered athlete!

Though the person chose to remain anonymous on the account of some backlash they’ve recieved, Nazgul’s owner revealed the lowkey sad reason he was even at the Olympics.

“He was crying this morning more than normal because he was seeing us leaving — and I think he just wanted to follow us,” they told NPR. “He always looks for people.”

Nazgul, who was described by his owner as “stubborn but sweet”, had “run away” from home and “disappeared” after his owners had left the house. He just wanted some friends, bless him.

I am starting a petition to get Nazgul an honorary gold medal.

Featured image credit: HANNIBAL HANSCHKE/EPA/Shutterstock

Teviot to reopen on March the 4th

Kitty Messer

After being closed for almost three years Teviot Row House is finally re-opening next week

Jutta Leerdam’s cheeky gold medal celebration could land her a huge $1 million Nike payout

Hebe Hancock

She could also be fined for the move

The weekly spend of a ‘cautiously optimistic’ young professional earning £27k in Manchester

Francesca Eke

Amira doesn’t receive any financial support and is saving for a solo trip to Japan

Chris

Chris’ ex from before Love Is Blind has spoken out again, and it just gets worse

Kieran Galpin

Apparently, he said he was going on a work trip when it was actually reality TV

‘Left with PTSD’: What Shia LaBeouf’s huge list of celebrity exes have said about him

Hebe Hancock

I can’t believe he’s got this many

King Charles spotted outside KCL Strand Campus the same day as his brother Andrew’s arrest

Isabella Zbucki

The King was attending London Fashion Week

Ex-Love Islander and friend of Millie shares honest take on her relationship with Zac

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘It’s hard to watch her be affectionate with someone else’

University of York among institutions facing legal claims from students over Covid disruptions

Shannon Downing

More than 170,000 UK students are seeking compensation after courses were moved online

In full: Here’s EXACTLY what Sophie Piper said about Belle in Love Island call to Samie

Ellissa Bain

She definitely won’t tell the full story

side eye chloe

Guys, Side Eye Chloe who went to Disneyland is a teenager now and she’s still doing the face

Francesca Eke

She’s got over 600k Instagram followers

