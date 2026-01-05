More Stranger Things CONFIRMED for 2026! Here’s what’s coming in the TWO new shows

6 hours ago

If you’re still sitting there crying because Stranger Things is over after *that* controversial finale, it’s time to stop because not one but TWO Stranger Things spin-offs have been confirmed. And one of them is coming in 2026! Here’s what they will both be about.

Stranger Things: Tales from ’85 is coming this year

Netflix has confirmed that a spin-off called Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 is coming in 2026, with an exact date due to be revealed later this year. It’s an animated series made by the same creators, Eric Robles and the Duffer Brothers, set in the winter of 1985.

It’s set in the Stranger Things universe between seasons two and three, “when the original characters are about to embark on an epic journey in which they must fight new monsters and unravel a paranormal mystery terrorizing their town,” Netflix says.

Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 will include all the same characters you know and love, but in cartoon form. “With animation, there are really no limits,” Ross Duffer said. How exciting!

And a full Stranger Things spin-off has been confirmed

If animation isn’t really your thing, the Duffer Brothers are also working on a full Stranger Things spin-off that revolves around the rock that Henry Creel found in the cave. You know, the one that turned him into the horrible monster, Vecna. It’s going to be an entirely new “mythology” with new characters, but links to Vecna’s backstory.

Matt Duffer told The Hollywood Reporter: “I’ve been pinned down and forced to blow this already, so I might as well tell you. There’s lingering questions about the rock and where the rock came from [in Henry’s story in the finale] and the scientist and all of that. Because we had said that there is something in the finale that is going to connect to the spinoff. The spinoff is not about rocks or mining the rocks, but I would say that’s the loose end that’s not tied up that will be tied up.”

He continued: “But ultimately, and we have said this before, but I guess to reiterate, it is an entirely new mythology. This spinoff does connect and will answer some of the lingering questions. It’s not specifically about the Mind Flayer or the Upside Down, but hopefully it provides some answers to at least those lingering questions related to Henry’s memory.”

Featured image by: Netflix