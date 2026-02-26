Exclusive merch drops for Manchester BRITs Week concerts in aid of children facing war

A new charity campaign has been launched by War Child with DHL in celebration of BRITs Week 2026

2 hours ago

New merch has dropped for BRITs Week 2026, with Wear it for War Child and DHL having released a new collection of exclusive designs for artists performing at the week’s charity concerts.

BRITs Week is being hosted in Manchester for the very first time in 2026 at Co-op Live, the Uk’s largest entertainment venue.

Hosted by Jack Whitehall, a former student of the University of Manchester, this year’s BRITs Week will feature performances from some of the most exciting names in the music industry.

The new merchandise collection features exclusive designs from the artists performing in Brit Week such as Fat Boy Slim, Lambrini girls, Spiritualized, the K’s, Myles Smith, Jenkins and Savoretti, KWN and Rossi. A limited edition tour t-shirt has also been produced for the events.

Merchandise sales will raise funds for their vital work for children affected by conflict, in addition to money raised through the shows.

War Child’s work spans across thirteen countries across Africa, Asia, Europe, South America and the Middle East to protect, educate and stand up for the rights of children in war.

Performances in Manchester include Robbie Williams at Aviva Studios on Friday 27th February, The Ks on Friday 20th February at Gorilla, Josh Baker on Wednesday 25th February at YES, Rossi. on Thursday 26th February at YES and Olivia Dean on Thursday 26th February in the Albert Hall. What a lineup!

The merchandise includes long sleeve t-shits and short sleeve t-shirts with a variety of designs. These iconic pieces will make you stand out from the crowd and will forever serve as a reminder of a brilliant event which supported a vital cause.

Prices start from £28 and can be bought via the Wear it for War Child website.

Featured images via DHL/War Child and Unsplash