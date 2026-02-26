All the pics and clips of Jak White, the 20-year-old who might be Bonnie Blue’s baby daddy

30 mins ago

Bonnie Blue is apparently pregnant after her 400-man event, and while she hasn’t revealed the father yet (if she even knows who it is), 20-year-old Jak White is certainly in the running.

This isn’t the first time the two OnlyFans models have worked together. Jak, who is gay, was one of the youths involved in Bonnie’s classroom scene, and he also featured in her Channel 4 documentary, where she pegged him.

“1,057 men f*cked her and she’s the only woman who’s f*cked me. That was the most interesting day that I’ve ever experienced, and I made a sh*tload of money from it. I have never made so much money,” he said at the time.

The two seem fairly close, which is why it was not massively surprising that Jak was one of the 400 men at her “breeding” event earlier this month. Despite knowing what he was signing up for, he’s a little nervous at the prospect of being a dad.

“Well yeah. It wasn’t on my bingo card for 2026. You don’t expect that to happen. I thought everything was planned and whatnot, but yeah it could happen right? And it did happen,” he told The Tab.

So let’s get to know Jak White in case he becomes Mr Bonnie Blue.

First off, who is Jak White outside of Bonnie Blue?

With 16k followers on Instagram and a further 3,000 on TikTok, Jak White is a 20-year-old OnlyFans model who lives in the UK. He’s gay, but has worked with women in the OnlyFans space.

As per his Instagram, Jak seems to be a graduate of Andy Lee’s P*rnstar University. He collabs with a lot of the other alumni, including Andy Lee himself, Kenzlee, and the dad of the father-and-son OnlyFans duo, Dean Byrne. It really is a small world.

His content creation style is pretty typical of OnlyFans models, putting on skits and scenarios that are meant to drive traffic to the link in bio.

Jak has recently been nominated for a bunch of Grabby awards, including Actor of the Year, Twunk of the Year, Best Bottom, Best Versatile, Scene of the Year, and Group Scene of the Year.

He mingles with the who’s who of British OnlyFans

As mentioned above, Jak White is essentially British OnlyFans royalty. He hails from the Andy Lee line of succession and works a lot with other people who have learned from the master.

As per Andy’s website, his students can expect photoshoots for their portfolio of images, video scenes as either a solo performer or in a group, verification on OnlyFans, consistent mentoring from him, full exposure to his massive audience, and access to his ever-expanding network of OnlyFans models.

He does a touch of modelling

There are a few amateur modelling shots on Jak’s Insta, but OnlyFans is definitely his focus.

He’s also a fan of the street interview format

Street interviews have become a staple of internet culture, and OnlyFans models are ground zero for that type of content. Kenzlee and even Bonnie Blue herself have done them.

Jak also does them, but with a gay twist. During Pride last year, he took to the streets with burning queer questions like “What is the gayest name?” and “What do you think of gay for pay?”

He’s technically vers, but mostly bottom

Though he has topped on occasion, most of Jak’s gay content is him bottoming. On the more PG websites, he often refers to himself as a bottom.

