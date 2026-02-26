The Tab
Political leaders phone cameras tape

Political leaders cover their phone cameras with tape — and there’s a very good reason why

Should I start doing it?

Suchismita Ghosh | Trends

People absolutely love a conspiracy theory. Every few weeks, something new goes viral. Is Jeffrey Epstein still alive? Is Ghislaine Maxwell secretly walking free in Canada? Social media thrives on it. And now, a photo of a political leader has done the rounds, with people asking a surprisingly intense question: Why do some political leaders cover their phone cameras with tape?

Recently, a picture of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu standing in an underground parking area went viral. He was on the phone next to his car, and people quickly noticed something unusual: Thick red tape covering the rear camera and sensors on his device.

Some people thought it was to avoid getting hacked. Others referenced spy dramas. A few went straight to full conspiracy mode. But actually, the reason is much more straightforward.

So, why do they cover the iPhone cameras with tape?

When photos of Benjamin Netanyahu showed his phone’s rear camera covered with thick red tape, people immediately started asking questions. Why would a prime minister need to do that?

According to Hypefresh, the red sticker is known as a tamper-evident seal. Basically, it’s a special security sticker used in high-security areas.

Modern smartphones aren’t just phones. They’ve got cameras, microphones, sensors, location tracking and internet connectivity. They are basically tiny surveillance devices that fit in your pocket.

In restricted government spaces, like classified areas inside the Knesset, taking photos is strictly forbidden. Putting tape or a security seal over the camera makes it physically impossible to snap a picture accidentally. It also shows clearly if someone has tried to remove it. That’s the “tamper-evident” bit.

But what about hacking?

Loads of people online have pointed to the TV series The Blacklist, which is full of scenes where phones and laptops are hacked remotely. Cameras switch on without anyone knowing. Criminal masterminds spy on people through screens.

It makes great television. In real life, though, it’s not quite that cinematic. But it’s not completely made up either. There have been very real controversies involving spyware.

So yes, sophisticated surveillance technology does exist. And yes, phones can theoretically be compromised. Which means leaders operating around sensitive information are naturally cautious. Covering the camera is simply a visible, low-tech way to reduce even a small risk.

So, should everyone be doing it?

Well, for most people, the risk level is nowhere near the same. Political leaders operate in classified spaces with intelligence briefings, defence discussions and restricted material around them. One accidental photo in the background could be a serious issue.

The average person scrolling in bed is not operating at that level of sensitivity. So, realistically, you’re fine.

Suchismita Ghosh | Trends
Gaza student raises £7k to attend Glasgow University, but can’t due to border restrictions

Georgia French

Qusay Al-Reqeb is unable to travel abroad despite raising thousands of pounds worth of donations

The most popular winners of Love Island All Stars, based on how many votes they got in the final

Hayley Soen

I’m actually shocked

Dearest gentle reader, here’s why Durham is the modern version of Bridgerton

Chéryl Osch

Let’s romanticise the Durham experience x

I gave ‘Prince’ Andrew a naked massage, and this is what it was like

Hebe Hancock

She was introduced by Ghislaine Maxwell

Jak White

All the pics and clips of Jak White, the 20-year-old who might be Bonnie Blue’s baby daddy

Kieran Galpin

Oh, and he’s gay

Reality Rewired: Inside DUCFS 2026

Charlotte Morgan

Glitchy visuals, standout looks and a sold out arena – here’s what went down at this year’s runway

How old Gordon and Tana Ramsay were when they had their six kids, and the huge age gaps

Ellissa Bain

Three of them have the same birthday

Here is the WORST day you could have as a Durham University student

May Thomson

A very specific and tragic narrative: Part one

Love Is Blind’s Alex addresses the lying accusations after that messy intervention

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘I was on the witness stand for no real reason’

Citizens of everywhere and nowhere: The third culture kids of Durham

Luisa Aarhuus

Stories from the TCKs of Durham University

