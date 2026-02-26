Political leaders cover their phone cameras with tape — and there’s a very good reason why

1 hour ago

People absolutely love a conspiracy theory. Every few weeks, something new goes viral. Is Jeffrey Epstein still alive? Is Ghislaine Maxwell secretly walking free in Canada? Social media thrives on it. And now, a photo of a political leader has done the rounds, with people asking a surprisingly intense question: Why do some political leaders cover their phone cameras with tape?

Recently, a picture of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu standing in an underground parking area went viral. He was on the phone next to his car, and people quickly noticed something unusual: Thick red tape covering the rear camera and sensors on his device.

Some people thought it was to avoid getting hacked. Others referenced spy dramas. A few went straight to full conspiracy mode. But actually, the reason is much more straightforward.

So, why do they cover the iPhone cameras with tape?

When photos of Benjamin Netanyahu showed his phone’s rear camera covered with thick red tape, people immediately started asking questions. Why would a prime minister need to do that?

According to Hypefresh, the red sticker is known as a tamper-evident seal. Basically, it’s a special security sticker used in high-security areas.

Modern smartphones aren’t just phones. They’ve got cameras, microphones, sensors, location tracking and internet connectivity. They are basically tiny surveillance devices that fit in your pocket.

In restricted government spaces, like classified areas inside the Knesset, taking photos is strictly forbidden. Putting tape or a security seal over the camera makes it physically impossible to snap a picture accidentally. It also shows clearly if someone has tried to remove it. That’s the “tamper-evident” bit.

But what about hacking?

Loads of people online have pointed to the TV series The Blacklist, which is full of scenes where phones and laptops are hacked remotely. Cameras switch on without anyone knowing. Criminal masterminds spy on people through screens.

It makes great television. In real life, though, it’s not quite that cinematic. But it’s not completely made up either. There have been very real controversies involving spyware.

So yes, sophisticated surveillance technology does exist. And yes, phones can theoretically be compromised. Which means leaders operating around sensitive information are naturally cautious. Covering the camera is simply a visible, low-tech way to reduce even a small risk.

So, should everyone be doing it?

Well, for most people, the risk level is nowhere near the same. Political leaders operate in classified spaces with intelligence briefings, defence discussions and restricted material around them. One accidental photo in the background could be a serious issue.

The average person scrolling in bed is not operating at that level of sensitivity. So, realistically, you’re fine.

