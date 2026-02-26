Oh no! The villa is closed but these Love Island All Stars 2026 cast members are STILL feuding

2 hours ago

It’s been days since Love Island All Stars wrapped, but the drama is still very much alive. From shady podcast comments to “we’re cool but not friends” statements, loads of this year’s cast are clearly not besties. So, here’s a very necessary update on who from Love Island All Stars 2026 is still low-key (and high-key) feuding.

Lucinda and Belle

There was always tension here once Lucinda got close to Sean in the villa. They left things civil enough, but once they got out, it’s not exactly brunch plans.

Lucinda actually sounded pretty diplomatic about Belle after the show, saying, “You know what? It’s actually a shame, because I think me and Belle would get on so well if it wasn’t for external factors.”

She even added, “Ultimately, I just think she’s such an amazing girl and she’s such an empowering person. And I just love the way that she is and I love the way she builds up other women. And she’s just amazing.”

Belle, however, did not match that energy. After leaving the villa, she said, “I do think she’s fake and even in me saying goodbye, she was like, ‘I still really look up to you’ and I can’t get a gauge on her because she’s either forgetting or something’s… it’s just too all over the place to be real.”

So, not exactly resolved.

Lucinda and Jessy

After everything kicked off over Lucinda’s speech comment, Jessy has still been addressing it on podcasts. Speaking about the confrontation, she said, “I didn’t mean to pull her up on anything, to be honest. I wasn’t trying to go into that conversation doing that.”

She insisted it wasn’t about old behaviour, “It was about her comments that I was there for. It wasn’t for the behaviour or anything before.”

Jessy also admitted it spiralled, “I genuinely didn’t mean to go into that conversation to have that conversation. I don’t like how it spiralled and it ended up being the way it was.”

Lucinda and Sammie

As Sammie would say, Lucinda is the common “denominator” here. Speaking on the Morning After podcast, Sammie said, “I feel like with Lucinda, there was a lot of times where she would provoke or rub me up the wrong way, like wanting a reaction.”

She added, “A lot of things she done I don’t agree with. I feel like we’re different people and we’ll probably never be best friends and that’s okay.”

Sammie also revealed she thought they were friends at first, but “she told me that we weren’t. So I was like, ‘Okay, I’m going to take a step back straight away.’”

Whitney and Leanne

After the final, Whitney Adebayo appeared on the Morning After podcast and listed all her friends from the villa. She said, “Mind you I’m friends with Scott, I’m friends with Millie, I’m friends with Samie, I’m friends with Lucinda, I’m friends with Belle, I’m actually like friends with everyone.”

Everyone… except Leanne Amaning. Viewers immediately noticed the omission, especially given that Whitney had previously suggested Scott might be better suited to Belle over Leanne. Add in the Instagram unfollow speculation and, well, it’s looking a bit tense.

Nothing has been directly confirmed, but it’s definitely not screaming “close friendship”.

Scott and Charlie

This one was loud in the villa and hasn’t exactly softened since. After their heated argument over whether Scott was sticking his nose into everyone’s business, Charlie didn’t hold back once he was dumped. He branded Scott a “bully”. Even on the finale, Scott was really cold towards Charlie, and vice versa. And it doesn’t seem like it’s going to get any better, any time soon.

So, the Love Island villa might be closed, but the feuds are very much open.

