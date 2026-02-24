Lucinda reveals where she and Belle stand now after Love Island All Stars, and I’m shocked!

1 hour ago

Lucinda and Belle definitely didn’t see eye to eye in the Love Island All Stars villa, but where do they stand now that it’s all over? Well, Lucinda has answered that exact question, and you’ll be shocked by her answer.

Speaking to Indiyah before the live final, Lucinda was asked, “Will you be friends on the outside?” and she very unexpectedly sang all Belle’s praises.

“You know what? It’s actually a shame, because I think me and Belle would get on so well if it wasn’t for external factors, like you [Sean],” she said, blaming Sean for the drama.

“Ultimately, I just think she’s such an amazing girl and she’s such an empowering person. And I just love the way that she is and I love the way she builds up other women. And she’s just amazing.” Wow! This is a turn I didn’t expect.

Lucinda continued: “I feel like by the end of the journey, we were kind of fine. And we always said, ‘Let’s put everything behind us as the past is the past’.”

She claimed that they “do actually get on really well”. When they’re not biting each other’s heads off, that is! I need to see hard evidence of them being pals, otherwise I don’t believe it.

So, they’re definitely not going to be meeting up for cocktails and doing shopping trips together, but if they see each other at events, it seems like they’ll be pretty amicable.

It sounds like they’ve come a really come a long way since the screaming matches. Or maybe Lucinda is just trying to make herself look good in her post-Love Island PR stint. I know which one I believe.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

Featured image credit: ITV