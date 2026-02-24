Lucinda reveals where she and Belle stand now after Love Island All Stars, and I’m shocked!

The Tab

I can’t believe she said that

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Lucinda and Belle definitely didn’t see eye to eye in the Love Island All Stars villa, but where do they stand now that it’s all over? Well, Lucinda has answered that exact question, and you’ll be shocked by her answer.

Speaking to Indiyah before the live final, Lucinda was asked, “Will you be friends on the outside?” and she very unexpectedly sang all Belle’s praises.

“You know what? It’s actually a shame, because I think me and Belle would get on so well if it wasn’t for external factors, like you [Sean],” she said, blaming Sean for the drama.

“Ultimately, I just think she’s such an amazing girl and she’s such an empowering person. And I just love the way that she is and I love the way she builds up other women. And she’s just amazing.” Wow! This is a turn I didn’t expect.

Lucinda continued: “I feel like by the end of the journey, we were kind of fine. And we always said, ‘Let’s put everything behind us as the past is the past’.”

She claimed that they “do actually get on really well”. When they’re not biting each other’s heads off, that is! I need to see hard evidence of them being pals, otherwise I don’t believe it.

@piedefender

she said the opposite in her interview #loveislanduk #loveislandallstars #fyp #lucindaloveisland #scottloveisland

♬ original sound – pie defender

So, they’re definitely not going to be meeting up for cocktails and doing shopping trips together, but if they see each other at events, it seems like they’ll be pretty amicable.

It sounds like they’ve come a really come a long way since the screaming matches. Or maybe Lucinda is just trying to make herself look good in her post-Love Island PR stint. I know which one I believe.

My excuse for not doing the group project was cancer

Olivia Isaacs

Navigating university life with a cancer diagnosis

I stumbled across a calico cat in Lancaster’s Grad college, but he’s vanished ever since

Fred Windsor

A mystery cat’s brief reign and sudden disappearance

Love Island’s Harry lays into Lauren for going on about her split with Harrison

Claudia Cox

‘She’s the reason he’s been sent home’

This influencer washed her dirty underwear in a hotel coffee machine, and people are FUMING

Hebe Hancock

I’m never using one again

I’m a Black person with Tourette’s, here’s my take on the John Davidson BAFTAs incident

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘A very sad day for the Tourette’s community’

They’re here: The Love Island All Stars 2026 voting stats show just how close the final was

Hayley Soen

I can’t believe we all thought Lucinda and Sean stood a chance lol

Rob Reiner Nick case not guilty

Here’s what’s happening now in Rob Reiner case as Nick pleads not guilty to his parents’ deaths

Suchismita Ghosh

He is still eligible for a death penalty

Cambridge University accused of ‘skewing sales data’ to end vegan menu trial

Nina Stockdale

Student activists have launched a petition against the decision to bring back meat products at a campus café

Guys, Lucinda has FINALLY addressed her falling out with Millie and Chloe after Love Island

Hayley Soen

We have answers!

