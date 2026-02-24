Guys, Lucinda has FINALLY addressed her falling out with Millie and Chloe after Love Island

1 hour ago

For the longest time, we’ve all wondered what the hell went on between Lucinda Strafford, Millie Court and Chloe Burrows after Love Island 2021. When the three girls were together in the villa, they called themselves the “naughty trio” and were inseparable.

Then, it seemed like out of nowhere, they were no more. Millie and Chloe are still best friends, but Lucinda was out of the picture. Instagrams were wiped, and rumours were fuelled. There were some wild rumours something went down with Lucinda and Toby when he broke up with Chloe, and even more suggestions that Millie’s breakup with Liam was a touchy subject in the fallout.

That all seems to have been rubbished now. Millie and Lucinda were friendly together in the All Stars villa, and following that coming to an end, Lucinda has said that’s how things will continue.

Speaking on the Love Island: The Morning After podcast, Lucinda dismissed all the feud rumours. “I hope everyone knows that the rumours aren’t true about different things, I love Millie and Chloe,” she said. “I don’t want to talk too much about it because it’s really personal, but I’m happy that me and Millie built that friendship afterwards.”

She then said the real reason their friendship changed after the villa, and said it was because of distance. Lucinda continued: “It was more of a distance thing, I live in Brighton and they live in Essex, so it was always a thing that I would move to Essex with them. I never did. From them it kind of distanced, but I love them both.”

Lucinda went on to explain she was happy to see Millie in the All Stars villa, and would want to rekindle a friendship with Chloe, too. She told host Indiyah Polack: “It was really nice seeing Millie and it would be nice to see Chloe as well. People online make things bigger than they are, we are still the naughty trio. They’re still my besties.”

Well, that’s that one then!

Featured image via YouTube.