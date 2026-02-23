Um, Jack Keating just named the four All Stars couples who have had s*x whilst in the villa

6 hours ago

Dumped Islander Jack Keating just casually dropped which Love Island All Stars couples have had s*x in the villa this year. He really took people’s business and shared it. The podcast circuit is brutal.

Jack was in the 2026 villa from day one, so he has lived with the cast and knows exactly what’s been going down in the villa. He didn’t find a connection himself, so late at night when the lights went down it would seem he was paying attention to everyone else, instead.

Speaking on Love Island podcast Mi Casa Su Casa, he shared everyone’s dirty deeds. On the show, we heard that Leanne and Scott had gone all the way, and he then shared three further couples who have also had s*x in the villa.

He said that Lucinda Strafford and Sean Stone had got “fully charged”, and then added: “I know two others that got fully charged as well!”

Between himself and the host, it was then revealed he meant Scott and Leanne, who we’d heard discuss it on the show, and Samie and Ciaran. Then, Jack dropped more. “Oh you mean fully charged, fully charged,” he questioned.

Jack revealed: “Basically, Curtis and Kyra got into it one of the nights as well. I know and this is just my suspicions, I’m not at-ing anybody but the first night they got coupled up, everybody had their new beds and stuff, we got into bed and obviously people are having their chats and everything.

“We woke up the next day and there were condoms beside every couple’s beds. That only happens when somebody had done it the night before”. Kind of sounds as though you are at-ing plenty of people, actually.

So the couples he name dropped are: Leanne and Scott, Samie and Ciaran, Lucinda and Sean and Kyra and Curtis. It really sounds as though a lot of explicit scenes have been going on in the villa this year. We saw Millie and Zac have a steamy kiss in the shower, but apparently this too got much more x-rated, and was cut from the final episode.

