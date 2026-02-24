The Tab

Former Love Island All Stars finalist says this was the ‘last series’ and I’m crying

No All Stars 2027?!

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

An ex-Love Island All Stars finalist has spoken out about why he is convinced 2026 was the last series of the spin-off and sadly, I think he’s right. What’s going to fill that All Stars hole next year?

In an interview with Paddy Power Games, Luca Bish, who came second last year with Grace Jackson, said the show is done after three great seasons.

“To be honest, I think this might have been the last All Stars,” he said. “It feels like it’s run its course. The biggest characters who would do it have already done it, and I can’t see some of them going back in again.”

Basically, he thinks there aren’t enough good ex-Islanders who would be willing to do another series. It can’t just be full of Casa Amor people who were only in the villa for a day.

There are people like Curtis who have already done All Stars twice, and those like Georgia Steel and Ekin-Su who I just can’t see wanting to do it again. Plus, a lot of them are in relationships now, and Georgia Harrison and Arabella Chi have had babies since appearing on All Stars.

Right now, Love Island hasn’t confirmed whether it’s bringing back All Stars for 2027, but I wouldn’t get your hopes up.

Credit: ITV

“It would be nice to just focus on the summer series and build up that suspense. If you keep putting it out three times a year with the UK, US and All Stars, it can drain the excitement a bit,” Luca added.

Messy Mitch said exactly the same thing, speaking on behalf of WhichBingo: “I feel like most of the All Stars that are willing to come back have come back already.”

He thinks it could work if they bring in more American people and make it a “hybrid” but ultimately, there’s only one British Love Island icon who could make another All Stars happen. Ovie!

“ITV have loads of money so pay him what he needs to go in because if he goes in, it’s like putting Ronaldo in a League Two team,” he said. “I think if they want to make All Stars series four they need to pay Ovie the money to get in, as much as he don’t want to do it, they need to go ‘Listen, here’s a blank cheque, how much do you want?’ because as soon as people hear that he’s in, everyone comes back.”

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook. 

Featured image by: ITV

More on: Love Island Reality TV TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Samie and Ciaran share the hugely vibey way they plan to spend the £50k All Stars prize money

This is why Samie and Ciaran think they won Love Island All Stars, and it’s hilarious

Dumped Islanders All Stars cast members like

Dumped Islanders have now revealed what their All Stars cast members are *really* like

Latest

Erm, you can actually spend a night in the bizarre ‘skin room’ from Wuthering Heights

Kayley Lincoln

Unfortunately Jacob Elordi is not included in the room

Um, Love Island gave away the All Stars winners before it was announced and we all missed it

Hayley Soen

I’m going back to rewatch the final right now

People have a theory about why Samie and Ciaran won All Stars and now it makes sense

Ellissa Bain

This is how they got all the votes

Beat the freeze in Brum: Hidden indoor gems to escape the winter weather.

Lauren Roseberry

Unsure where to go to stay warm in Birmingham? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered!

Jamie Foxx’s take on BAFTAs racial slur incident sparks backlash as interview resurfaces

Hebe Hancock

Ironically, he also once played a disabled man

Man takes call from girlfriend at Bonnie Blue event

This guy awkwardly got a call from his girlfriend midway through marathon with Bonnie Blue

Hayley Soen

I wonder if he was the one who got her pregnant?

Nottingham woman becomes richer than Elon Musk, but she can only spend it at a coffee shop

Ellamaria Viscomi

An admin error left Sophie with over £63 quadrillion to spend on beverages

eric dane celebrity friends gofundme

Eric Dane’s celebrity friends defend the controversial GoFundMe page for his family

Claudia Cox

A Grey’s Anatomy star spoke about ‘the misconception that actors are rich’

Tourette’s charity Jamie Foxx BAFTAs

Tourette’s charity releases statement after Jamie Foxx claimed activist ‘meant’ BAFTAs slur

Suchismita Ghosh

‘It has been extremely saddening’

Former Love Island All Stars finalist says this was the ‘last series’ and I’m crying

Ellissa Bain

No All Stars 2027?!

Erm, you can actually spend a night in the bizarre ‘skin room’ from Wuthering Heights

Kayley Lincoln

Unfortunately Jacob Elordi is not included in the room

Um, Love Island gave away the All Stars winners before it was announced and we all missed it

Hayley Soen

I’m going back to rewatch the final right now

People have a theory about why Samie and Ciaran won All Stars and now it makes sense

Ellissa Bain

This is how they got all the votes

Beat the freeze in Brum: Hidden indoor gems to escape the winter weather.

Lauren Roseberry

Unsure where to go to stay warm in Birmingham? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered!

Jamie Foxx’s take on BAFTAs racial slur incident sparks backlash as interview resurfaces

Hebe Hancock

Ironically, he also once played a disabled man

Man takes call from girlfriend at Bonnie Blue event

This guy awkwardly got a call from his girlfriend midway through marathon with Bonnie Blue

Hayley Soen

I wonder if he was the one who got her pregnant?

Nottingham woman becomes richer than Elon Musk, but she can only spend it at a coffee shop

Ellamaria Viscomi

An admin error left Sophie with over £63 quadrillion to spend on beverages

eric dane celebrity friends gofundme

Eric Dane’s celebrity friends defend the controversial GoFundMe page for his family

Claudia Cox

A Grey’s Anatomy star spoke about ‘the misconception that actors are rich’

Tourette’s charity Jamie Foxx BAFTAs

Tourette’s charity releases statement after Jamie Foxx claimed activist ‘meant’ BAFTAs slur

Suchismita Ghosh

‘It has been extremely saddening’

Former Love Island All Stars finalist says this was the ‘last series’ and I’m crying

Ellissa Bain

No All Stars 2027?!