Former Love Island All Stars finalist says this was the ‘last series’ and I’m crying

An ex-Love Island All Stars finalist has spoken out about why he is convinced 2026 was the last series of the spin-off and sadly, I think he’s right. What’s going to fill that All Stars hole next year?

In an interview with Paddy Power Games, Luca Bish, who came second last year with Grace Jackson, said the show is done after three great seasons.

“To be honest, I think this might have been the last All Stars,” he said. “It feels like it’s run its course. The biggest characters who would do it have already done it, and I can’t see some of them going back in again.”

Basically, he thinks there aren’t enough good ex-Islanders who would be willing to do another series. It can’t just be full of Casa Amor people who were only in the villa for a day.

There are people like Curtis who have already done All Stars twice, and those like Georgia Steel and Ekin-Su who I just can’t see wanting to do it again. Plus, a lot of them are in relationships now, and Georgia Harrison and Arabella Chi have had babies since appearing on All Stars.

Right now, Love Island hasn’t confirmed whether it’s bringing back All Stars for 2027, but I wouldn’t get your hopes up.

“It would be nice to just focus on the summer series and build up that suspense. If you keep putting it out three times a year with the UK, US and All Stars, it can drain the excitement a bit,” Luca added.

Messy Mitch said exactly the same thing, speaking on behalf of WhichBingo: “I feel like most of the All Stars that are willing to come back have come back already.”

He thinks it could work if they bring in more American people and make it a “hybrid” but ultimately, there’s only one British Love Island icon who could make another All Stars happen. Ovie!

“ITV have loads of money so pay him what he needs to go in because if he goes in, it’s like putting Ronaldo in a League Two team,” he said. “I think if they want to make All Stars series four they need to pay Ovie the money to get in, as much as he don’t want to do it, they need to go ‘Listen, here’s a blank cheque, how much do you want?’ because as soon as people hear that he’s in, everyone comes back.”

