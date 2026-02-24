The Tab

Um, Love Island gave away the All Stars winners before it was announced and we all missed it

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

Love Island gave away the winners of All Stars 2026 before it was announced, and I can’t believe we all missed it. Last night, we saw Samie and Ciaran take the crown after six weeks in the villa.

At the time, it seemed as though everyone was shocked. But really, we shouldn’t have been at all. That’s because the result was staring us right in the face from the beginning of the finale episode.

During the Love Island All Stars final, all the finalist couples are made to stand in a line, in front of the fire pit. Maya Jama will then call out their positions, before revealing the winner at the end.

Love Island All Stars winners

via ITV

We’re now onto All Stars series three, so there’s no denying there’s a pattern in the winners. Every single time, when this line-up moment has been done, the winners have been stood in the same place.

All Stars series one winners Molly and Tom, series two’s Gabby and Casey and now series three’s Samie and Ciaran, all had the same position in the lineup.

Love Island All Stars winners

via ITV

ITV will always have the winners stand one in from the right. It’s never been different. As this has happened three times now, I’m questioning if it’s more than just a coincidence!

Love Island All Stars winners

via ITV

People on Reddit noticed the pattern, and are now convinced in the theory behind it.“Do we think it’s a coincidence they always put the winner second from the right?,” one person said.

“The rest of the placements don’t seem to matter, although they seem to keep the runner up next to the winner (not specifically left or right though). I literally thought there’s no way because surely they’ve caught on by now… but guess not lol.”

Someone else said that from the beginning of the episode they noticed this, which “made it obvious Samie and Ciaran were winning”. Next year, I will desperately try to remember this!

