The Tab

People have a theory about why Samie and Ciaran won All Stars and now it makes sense

This is how they got all the votes

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Everyone’s wondering how on earth Samie and Ciaran of all people won Love Island All Stars 2026 in the biggest shock of the century, and this theory provides a pretty logical explanation.

They might have a great connection behind closed doors, but no real chemistry came across on screen. They weren’t anyone’s favourite couple by any means, and they were just a bit dull and emotionless. Sorry!

So, when Maya Jama announced that Samie and Ciaran were taking home the whopping $50k prize pot, everyone was in complete shock. Millie and Zac, Scott and Leanne and even Lucinda and Sean would have been much more deserving winners.

If nobody liked them as a couple, how did they get the most votes in the final?! Well, people are convinced it’s because all the people who loved Belle throughout the series voted for Samie instead.

Think about it. Belle and Harrison got voted out in fifth place, just before the final. Belle and Samie were joined at the hip, so all the Belle lovers were team Samie too.

Credit: ITV

There were a lot of people who wanted Belle to win. But when she was voted out, they had no other option but to vote for Samie and Ciaran instead.

It doesn’t necessarily mean anyone thought they had the best connection or deserved to win, it was just the next best option. No Belle? We’ll vote for Samie instead.

“Belle voters pulled for Samie or at least that’s what I think,” one person wrote on TikTok. Another agreed: “I think that when Belle and Harrison got dumped, her fans voted for Samie to win because they’re friends.”

“Switched off my TV once it was clear Samie and Ciaran were winning, felt too much like a Belle victory to me,” someone else added. Now it all makes sense.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook. 

Featured image credit: ITV

More on: Love Island Reality TV TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Former Love Island All Stars finalist says this was the ‘last series’ and I’m crying

Samie and Ciaran share the hugely vibey way they plan to spend the £50k All Stars prize money

This is why Samie and Ciaran think they won Love Island All Stars, and it’s hilarious

Latest

Erm, you can actually spend a night in the bizarre ‘skin room’ from Wuthering Heights

Kayley Lincoln

Unfortunately Jacob Elordi is not included in the room

Um, Love Island gave away the All Stars winners before it was announced and we all missed it

Hayley Soen

I’m going back to rewatch the final right now

People have a theory about why Samie and Ciaran won All Stars and now it makes sense

Ellissa Bain

This is how they got all the votes

Beat the freeze in Brum: Hidden indoor gems to escape the winter weather.

Lauren Roseberry

Unsure where to go to stay warm in Birmingham? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered!

Jamie Foxx’s take on BAFTAs racial slur incident sparks backlash as interview resurfaces

Hebe Hancock

Ironically, he also once played a disabled man

Man takes call from girlfriend at Bonnie Blue event

This guy awkwardly got a call from his girlfriend midway through marathon with Bonnie Blue

Hayley Soen

I wonder if he was the one who got her pregnant?

Nottingham woman becomes richer than Elon Musk, but she can only spend it at a coffee shop

Ellamaria Viscomi

An admin error left Sophie with over £63 quadrillion to spend on beverages

eric dane celebrity friends gofundme

Eric Dane’s celebrity friends defend the controversial GoFundMe page for his family

Claudia Cox

A Grey’s Anatomy star spoke about ‘the misconception that actors are rich’

Tourette’s charity Jamie Foxx BAFTAs

Tourette’s charity releases statement after Jamie Foxx claimed activist ‘meant’ BAFTAs slur

Suchismita Ghosh

‘It has been extremely saddening’

Former Love Island All Stars finalist says this was the ‘last series’ and I’m crying

Ellissa Bain

No All Stars 2027?!

Erm, you can actually spend a night in the bizarre ‘skin room’ from Wuthering Heights

Kayley Lincoln

Unfortunately Jacob Elordi is not included in the room

Um, Love Island gave away the All Stars winners before it was announced and we all missed it

Hayley Soen

I’m going back to rewatch the final right now

People have a theory about why Samie and Ciaran won All Stars and now it makes sense

Ellissa Bain

This is how they got all the votes

Beat the freeze in Brum: Hidden indoor gems to escape the winter weather.

Lauren Roseberry

Unsure where to go to stay warm in Birmingham? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered!

Jamie Foxx’s take on BAFTAs racial slur incident sparks backlash as interview resurfaces

Hebe Hancock

Ironically, he also once played a disabled man

Man takes call from girlfriend at Bonnie Blue event

This guy awkwardly got a call from his girlfriend midway through marathon with Bonnie Blue

Hayley Soen

I wonder if he was the one who got her pregnant?

Nottingham woman becomes richer than Elon Musk, but she can only spend it at a coffee shop

Ellamaria Viscomi

An admin error left Sophie with over £63 quadrillion to spend on beverages

eric dane celebrity friends gofundme

Eric Dane’s celebrity friends defend the controversial GoFundMe page for his family

Claudia Cox

A Grey’s Anatomy star spoke about ‘the misconception that actors are rich’

Tourette’s charity Jamie Foxx BAFTAs

Tourette’s charity releases statement after Jamie Foxx claimed activist ‘meant’ BAFTAs slur

Suchismita Ghosh

‘It has been extremely saddening’

Former Love Island All Stars finalist says this was the ‘last series’ and I’m crying

Ellissa Bain

No All Stars 2027?!