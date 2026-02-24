People have a theory about why Samie and Ciaran won All Stars and now it makes sense

This is how they got all the votes

30 mins ago

Everyone’s wondering how on earth Samie and Ciaran of all people won Love Island All Stars 2026 in the biggest shock of the century, and this theory provides a pretty logical explanation.

They might have a great connection behind closed doors, but no real chemistry came across on screen. They weren’t anyone’s favourite couple by any means, and they were just a bit dull and emotionless. Sorry!

So, when Maya Jama announced that Samie and Ciaran were taking home the whopping $50k prize pot, everyone was in complete shock. Millie and Zac, Scott and Leanne and even Lucinda and Sean would have been much more deserving winners.

If nobody liked them as a couple, how did they get the most votes in the final?! Well, people are convinced it’s because all the people who loved Belle throughout the series voted for Samie instead.

Think about it. Belle and Harrison got voted out in fifth place, just before the final. Belle and Samie were joined at the hip, so all the Belle lovers were team Samie too.

There were a lot of people who wanted Belle to win. But when she was voted out, they had no other option but to vote for Samie and Ciaran instead.

It doesn’t necessarily mean anyone thought they had the best connection or deserved to win, it was just the next best option. No Belle? We’ll vote for Samie instead.

“Belle voters pulled for Samie or at least that’s what I think,” one person wrote on TikTok. Another agreed: “I think that when Belle and Harrison got dumped, her fans voted for Samie to win because they’re friends.”

“Switched off my TV once it was clear Samie and Ciaran were winning, felt too much like a Belle victory to me,” someone else added. Now it all makes sense.

Featured image credit: ITV