In full: Here’s EXACTLY what Sophie Piper said about Belle in Love Island call to Samie

1 hour ago

The Love Island All Stars villa is about to get juicy as the Islanders have to answer questions from the public, starting with Samie telling Belle what Sophie Piper really said during her call from home. I doubt she’s going to tell the full story, and she’ll definitely try to gloss over it a bit to Belle. So, here’s a reminder of EXACTLY what Sophie said.

Last night’s episode ended on the biggest cliffhanger of the series so far as Maya read out the golden question: “Will Samie tell the truth about what Sophie said about Belle on the call?”

Samie is set to explain herself to Belle in tonight’s episode, before Lucinda chimes in with some questions of her own, fuming about how Samie handled things. Ciaran then steps in and tells her “It’s about Belle,” before another massive back-and-forth between Lucinda and Samie erupts. Obviously.

It was a few episodes ago now, so here’s a recap of what Sophie actually said. The call started with the ex-Islander telling Samie: “I don’t think I’ve watched a series in this long that’s been so messy, especially with the girls.”

She then briefly addressed that old drama when Lucinda savagely told Samie they were never actually friends. Sophie said: “When it comes to Lucinda, it was actually hard at the start because watching someone that you considered your friend come in and flat out tell you that we’re no friends.”

After that came the real tea. Sophie firmly took Lucinda’s side in the Belle drama and told Samie that what Belle did was WAY worse.

“But I feel like now, your drama is not Belle’s drama. You need to stay out of that. Lucinda, she has done a lot in there, but at the same time, the past few days, what she’s said is right. And what Belle has done is actually worse in comparison to what Lucinda ever did.”

Samie had a very straight face as she responded with just two words, “Yeah, right”. She was clearly in complete shock that Sophie sided with Belle, and decided not to tell any of the girls about it. But the truth always comes out.

Featured image by: ITV