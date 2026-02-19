Love Islander Belle’s Dad follows the entire Trump family, AND anti-immigrant accounts

There are many, many more

With Belle Hassan currently back on Love Island, people have once again clocked that her dad is none other than Tamer Hassan. The British actor is best known for tough-guy roles in cult crime films, but lately, it’s his Instagram following list that’s raising eyebrows.

Publicly visible follows on Tamer’s account include political figures and online commentators such as Nigel Farage, Andrew Tate and Joe Rogan, alongside US conservative organisations like Turning Point, and multiple Trump-related family and fan accounts.

His follows also include an account with anti-immigration messaging. As with any social media follows, this reflects accounts appearing in his feed rather than endorsement, but people have still found the mix surprising.

Away from social media, Tamer has spent more than two decades playing hardened criminals and football hooligans on screen. He made his name in cult favourites like Snatch, The Football Factory, Layer Cake and The Business, often appearing alongside friend Danny Dyer, and has also had roles in global hits including Game of Thrones.

Born and raised in New Cross, south-east London, in a Turkish Cypriot family, he boxed competitively from childhood and won two British amateur titles before moving into acting, long before his daughter headed into reality TV fame.

On Love Island, Tamer’s daughter Belle has found herself at the centre of various dramatic moments, particularly after Lucinda Strafford developed feelings for her partner Sean Stone whilst she was away in villa USA. Belle got a call from her famous actor dad on the show, who told her she “needs to stop shouting so much and stay out of the drama”.

The Tab has reached out to representatives of Tamer Hassan for comment.

