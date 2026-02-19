The Tab

Love Islander Belle’s Dad follows the entire Trump family, AND anti-immigrant accounts

There are many, many more

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

With Belle Hassan currently back on Love Island, people have once again clocked that her dad is none other than Tamer Hassan. The British actor is best known for tough-guy roles in cult crime films, but lately, it’s his Instagram following list that’s raising eyebrows.

Publicly visible follows on Tamer’s account include political figures and online commentators such as Nigel Farage, Andrew Tate and Joe Rogan, alongside US conservative organisations like Turning Point, and multiple Trump-related family and fan accounts.

His follows also include an account with anti-immigration messaging. As with any social media follows, this reflects accounts appearing in his feed rather than endorsement, but people have still found the mix surprising.

Away from social media, Tamer has spent more than two decades playing hardened criminals and football hooligans on screen. He made his name in cult favourites like Snatch, The Football Factory, Layer Cake and The Business, often appearing alongside friend Danny Dyer, and has also had roles in global hits including Game of Thrones.

Born and raised in New Cross, south-east London, in a Turkish Cypriot family, he boxed competitively from childhood and won two British amateur titles before moving into acting, long before his daughter headed into reality TV fame.

On Love Island, Tamer’s daughter Belle has found herself at the centre of various dramatic moments, particularly after Lucinda Strafford developed feelings for her partner Sean Stone whilst she was away in villa USA. Belle got a call from her famous actor dad on the show, who told her she “needs to stop shouting so much and stay out of the drama”.

The Tab has reached out to representatives of Tamer Hassan for comment.

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

These 2026 fashion predictions might transport Edinburgh back to 2016

Parthivee Mukherji

Put your Morphe palettes back in the wardrobe, there will be no cut-creases

Lucinda’s ex slams her and Sean for going official in the Love Island All Stars villa

Claudia Cox

Er, he said he was praying for Sean…

Christine and Vic share how they *actually* felt about being sent to Malibu during Love Is Blind

Hayley Soen

They were told the day after their reveal

Love Islander Belle’s Dad follows the entire Trump family, AND anti-immigrant accounts

Hebe Hancock

There are many, many more

What the soc: The Tab tries Warwick University’s Rubik’s Cube society

Amelia Phillpotts

I was a complete beginner but still had fun

Love Is Blind’s Keya and Tyler expose unaired messy details of *that* love triangle

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There was a secret letter involved

People call out Hailey Bieber for shamelessly using ‘risky’ ingredient in new Rhode face mask

Ellissa Bain

‘All she cares about is selling her consumerist product’

university of leeds student who could claim money over teaching over covid

Here’s exactly which students could claim money back from their unis over Covid and strikes

Claudia Cox

UCL reportedly paid out £21 million to students

King Charles

‘The law must take its course’: King Charles pens savage statement after brother Andrew’s arrest

Kieran Galpin

The police have his ‘full and wholehearted support’

Lancaster student jailed for attempting to steal nearly £50,000 from university applicants

Emma Netscher

If the fraud had been successful, it would have generated over £493,000 in illegal revenue

