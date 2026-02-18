The Tab

Shady moment you missed between All Stars’ Belle and Samie proves they still hate Lucinda

People are calling them ‘mean girls’

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

People have spotted a moment between Samie and Belle on Love Island All Stars last night that proves they haven’t actually forgiven Lucinda at all.

The whole villa is playing happy families, and Belle surprisingly even went over and gave Lucinda a genuine-looking hug when she went official with Sean. However, this secret smirk seems to prove they’re not suddenly besties after all. Belle and Samie are acting all pally with Lucinda, but they’re secretly still bitter.

At the start of Tuesday night’s episode, Lucinda and Sean took the girls and boys aside to tell them all about their terrace chat, where they became boyfriend and girlfriend. The girls were sitting around the fire pit while Lucinda explained what happened, and Belle and Samie turned to each other and sarcastically smirked like they secretly weren’t happy for her.

Credit: ITV

“I’m just so smiley and so happy and it’s just making it so much more real for the outside,” Lucinda said before Samie turned and looked at Belle. She then squinted her eyes, and Samie laughed back.

People are fuming about it on Twitter, with one person writing: “There was no reason for Samie to look back at Belle and for them to sarcastically smile at each other like that in one of Lucinda’s happiest moments… so bitchy.”

“Did anyone else catch how Samie and Belle were looking at each other when Lucinda was talking about Sean, or was that just me… so shady for no reason,” someone else said.

A third person added: “This is what wicked looks like Samie and Belle are so crazy for this. They just don’t like Lucinda for no reason.”

It looks like they’re still holding a grudge against Lucinda for stealing Sean from Belle and slamming a pie in Samie’s face, and people don’t like the way they’re acting like “mean girls”.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

Featured image by: ITV

More on: Love Island Reality TV TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Read Next

Before and after: We found a video of Scott getting a brand new set of teeth for All Stars

After being dumped from All Stars, Helena and Carrington share where they *actually* stand now

Belle’s dad warns men what she’s *actually* like to date, after All Stars ‘hurricane’

Latest

This is messy proof All Stars’ Whitney and Yamen are cursed and I can’t belive it’s real

Ellissa Bain

History is repeating itself

love island all stars couples age gaps

The age gaps of the Love Island All Stars couples prove who will really last after the villa

Claudia Cox

One couple only have three days between them

Calling all aspiring journalists: The Glasgow Tab is looking for a new Editor-in-Chief

Esther Knowles

Applications close 23:59 on Wednesday 25th February

Ranking Islanders All Stars 2026 flop

Ranking Islanders who are most likely to flop after All Stars 2026, based on their follower count

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s not looking good for Zac

University of Bristol asks humanities and modern languages staff to voluntarily quit

Chrissy Flannery

This scheme comes as part of the ‘managed decline’ of schools deemed less profitable to the university

Addison Rae’s dad Monty Lopez arrested over alleged ‘public exposure’ charge

Hebe Hancock

He’s no stranger to scandal

‘It was taken out of context’: Brianna from Love Is Blind confirms Chris is only a friend

Esther Knowles

Apparently Bri’s serious conversation with Connor wasn’t even about Chris

Prizes and performances: Lancaster University Festival of the Arts returns for 2026

Erin Malik

The event heads back to the LICA building this Saturday

Dark ‘reason’ Hudson Williams is more successful after Heated Rivalry than Connor Storrie

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Hudson just became the face of Balenciaga

Every MAFS expert who quit the show, plus their detailed reasons why

Claudia Cox

The last Australian expert felt ‘sick’ at dinner parties

This is messy proof All Stars’ Whitney and Yamen are cursed and I can’t belive it’s real

Ellissa Bain

History is repeating itself

love island all stars couples age gaps

The age gaps of the Love Island All Stars couples prove who will really last after the villa

Claudia Cox

One couple only have three days between them

Calling all aspiring journalists: The Glasgow Tab is looking for a new Editor-in-Chief

Esther Knowles

Applications close 23:59 on Wednesday 25th February

Ranking Islanders All Stars 2026 flop

Ranking Islanders who are most likely to flop after All Stars 2026, based on their follower count

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s not looking good for Zac

University of Bristol asks humanities and modern languages staff to voluntarily quit

Chrissy Flannery

This scheme comes as part of the ‘managed decline’ of schools deemed less profitable to the university

Addison Rae’s dad Monty Lopez arrested over alleged ‘public exposure’ charge

Hebe Hancock

He’s no stranger to scandal

‘It was taken out of context’: Brianna from Love Is Blind confirms Chris is only a friend

Esther Knowles

Apparently Bri’s serious conversation with Connor wasn’t even about Chris

Prizes and performances: Lancaster University Festival of the Arts returns for 2026

Erin Malik

The event heads back to the LICA building this Saturday

Dark ‘reason’ Hudson Williams is more successful after Heated Rivalry than Connor Storrie

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Hudson just became the face of Balenciaga

Every MAFS expert who quit the show, plus their detailed reasons why

Claudia Cox

The last Australian expert felt ‘sick’ at dinner parties