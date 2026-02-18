Shady moment you missed between All Stars’ Belle and Samie proves they still hate Lucinda

3 hours ago

People have spotted a moment between Samie and Belle on Love Island All Stars last night that proves they haven’t actually forgiven Lucinda at all.

The whole villa is playing happy families, and Belle surprisingly even went over and gave Lucinda a genuine-looking hug when she went official with Sean. However, this secret smirk seems to prove they’re not suddenly besties after all. Belle and Samie are acting all pally with Lucinda, but they’re secretly still bitter.

At the start of Tuesday night’s episode, Lucinda and Sean took the girls and boys aside to tell them all about their terrace chat, where they became boyfriend and girlfriend. The girls were sitting around the fire pit while Lucinda explained what happened, and Belle and Samie turned to each other and sarcastically smirked like they secretly weren’t happy for her.

“I’m just so smiley and so happy and it’s just making it so much more real for the outside,” Lucinda said before Samie turned and looked at Belle. She then squinted her eyes, and Samie laughed back.

People are fuming about it on Twitter, with one person writing: “There was no reason for Samie to look back at Belle and for them to sarcastically smile at each other like that in one of Lucinda’s happiest moments… so bitchy.”

“Did anyone else catch how Samie and Belle were looking at each other when Lucinda was talking about Sean, or was that just me… so shady for no reason,” someone else said.

A third person added: “This is what wicked looks like Samie and Belle are so crazy for this. They just don’t like Lucinda for no reason.”

this annoyed me, like of course i get it because they don’t get on with lucinda but there was no need for them to look at each other & insinuate they’re not happy for her. couldn’t even hide it #loveisland #loveislandallstars #loveislanduk pic.twitter.com/MwS9m8Pi4x — tiff ☀️ (@womenstitless) February 17, 2026

It looks like they’re still holding a grudge against Lucinda for stealing Sean from Belle and slamming a pie in Samie’s face, and people don’t like the way they’re acting like “mean girls”.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

Featured image by: ITV