These shocking unaired Sean and Lucinda scenes on All Stars change their whole relationship

We missed an entire chapter

Ellissa Bain

Sean and Lucinda finally had chats with Belle Love Island All Stars last night and cleared the air (sort of), but dumped Islander Shaq has now revealed a series of unaired scenes that literally change everything.

It’s all been kicking off in the villa for a few days now after Sean and Lucinda got super close behind Belle’s back while she was in Villa USA. She was absolutely fuming when she returned to find them cracking on, as she had been completely respectful in the other villa. Well, that’s what we saw at least.

Speaking to Closer after leaving the villa, dumped Islander Shaq has revealed that Sean and Lucinda were obsessed with each other from the minute she walked into the villa. Wait, what?! So, they didn’t suddenly start chatting while Belle was in Villa USA like everyone thought.

“‘I knew that Lucinda and Sean would get together, because when Lucinda first came in Sean was gassed over her. He was saying, ‘She’s a rocket,’ ‘I need to get to know her,’ ‘I need to get my grafting boots on’ – all this kind of stuff,” he said. Yes, Sean was saying this WHILE he was coupled up with Belle.

Credit: ITV

“Lucinda had mentioned Sean when she first came in, briefly, and that’s why I knew this was going to happen. People think I was just being a hater over the Sean and Belle situation, but it wasn’t, it’s because Belle made this decision and she was obviously very upset about it, and the whole decision-making, but I knew… give it a few days and he will do what he’s always done.”

Shaq concluded: “I saw it coming, basically. They just proved me right.”

Chappell Roan Grammys outfit works

Chappell Roan broke the Grammys 2026 with *that* risqué dress, so here’s how it actually worked

It’s everywhere, so here’s how to do that viral AI caricature trend with ChatGPT

bridgerton season four sophie mother

Wait, what happened to Sophie’s mother? The Bridgerton books explain the backstory properly

It looked like Sean and Lucinda’s relationship came out of nowhere, as Lucinda was only interested in Ciaran and Tommy during her first few days, while Sean was all for Belle. However, that clearly wasn’t the case. Wow, this really changes everything we know about their relationship.

Featured image by: ITV

Jonatanas Kazlauskas reveals surprisingly tragic story behind viral ‘Sorry’ performance

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The ‘Bro’s still apologising’ meme is all over TikTok

Movie night is BACK and is set to bring chaos to the All Stars villa and ‘bad news for Lucinda’

Hayley Soen

It was axed from All Stars last year

Sabrina

Explaining the hilarious beef/pork between Sabrina Carpenter and the ‘hotter blonde’ Miss Piggy

Kieran Galpin

Chat, why is Miss Piggy threatening legal action against Sabrina??

It looks familiar, so here’s where you recognise Benedict’s ‘My Cottage’ in Bridgerton from

Ellissa Bain

It’s been in loads of other films and TV shows

Jason Momoa popped up quite literally everywhere in Manchester this weekend

Katie Thompson

Wonder what he thought of Picadilly Gardens

People think they’ve found Ariana Grande’s secret ‘food and stealing men’ Instagram account

Hebe Hancock

The posts are actually hilarious

Brooklyn

Ouch, Brooklyn Beckham has covered his tattoo tribute to his dad with an odd replacement

Kieran Galpin

AND he’s covered the tribute to his mum on his chest

Love Island’s Curtis follows hugely controversial political figure and party on Instagram

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I didn’t see this coming

Lucinda said she doesn't even like Love Island

Um, unearthed video shows Lucinda previously saying she doesn’t even like doing Love Island?!

Hayley Soen

Girl nobody forced you to do this four times

Valentines Day is approaching fast! Here are Manchester’s best dates on a budget

Rebecca Pattni

Who said being broke isn’t romantic?

