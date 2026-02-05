These shocking unaired Sean and Lucinda scenes on All Stars change their whole relationship

3 hours ago

Sean and Lucinda finally had chats with Belle Love Island All Stars last night and cleared the air (sort of), but dumped Islander Shaq has now revealed a series of unaired scenes that literally change everything.

It’s all been kicking off in the villa for a few days now after Sean and Lucinda got super close behind Belle’s back while she was in Villa USA. She was absolutely fuming when she returned to find them cracking on, as she had been completely respectful in the other villa. Well, that’s what we saw at least.

Speaking to Closer after leaving the villa, dumped Islander Shaq has revealed that Sean and Lucinda were obsessed with each other from the minute she walked into the villa. Wait, what?! So, they didn’t suddenly start chatting while Belle was in Villa USA like everyone thought.

“‘I knew that Lucinda and Sean would get together, because when Lucinda first came in Sean was gassed over her. He was saying, ‘She’s a rocket,’ ‘I need to get to know her,’ ‘I need to get my grafting boots on’ – all this kind of stuff,” he said. Yes, Sean was saying this WHILE he was coupled up with Belle.

“Lucinda had mentioned Sean when she first came in, briefly, and that’s why I knew this was going to happen. People think I was just being a hater over the Sean and Belle situation, but it wasn’t, it’s because Belle made this decision and she was obviously very upset about it, and the whole decision-making, but I knew… give it a few days and he will do what he’s always done.”

Shaq concluded: “I saw it coming, basically. They just proved me right.”

It looked like Sean and Lucinda’s relationship came out of nowhere, as Lucinda was only interested in Ciaran and Tommy during her first few days, while Sean was all for Belle. However, that clearly wasn’t the case. Wow, this really changes everything we know about their relationship.

Featured image by: ITV