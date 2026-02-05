The Tab

It looks familiar, so here’s where you recognise Benedict’s ‘My Cottage’ in Bridgerton from

It’s been in loads of other films and TV shows

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

If you’ve been sitting there thinking Benedict’s “My Cottage” in Bridgerton season four looks really familiar, you’re not going crazy. It’s a brand new filming location for the Netflix show, but it’s been used in loads of big TV shows and movies before.

My Cottage, which is the residence owned by Benedict, is actually a place called Loseley Park in Surrey, near Guildford. The Tudor manor house has belonged to the More-Molyneux family for more than 400 years, and is a private family estate surrounded by 1,400 acres of countryside.

Loseley Park can be hired for weddings and corporate events, and is a popular tourist attraction because of its long history and gardens, but it’s also been heavily used in film and TV.

Credit: Netflix

You probably recognise Bridgerton’s My Cottage from The Crown

If you love Bridgerton, you will have no doubt watched The Crown on Netflix too, and Losely Park is a key filming location in the series. It’s Broadlands, the home of Lord Mountbatten and features in the show from season four.

Losely Park was also in the film The Gentleman

Film lovers will also recognise the house from Guy Ritchie’s action comedy The Gentleman, which was released in 2024. It’s used for the scenes at Halstead Manor, including the part where Eddie learns that he has inherited his dad’s titles and estate, as well as the scenes in the Halstead Woods. The stables, lake and inside rooms are also used.

Credit: Netflix

The manor house appears in these films and TV shows too

Most Read

Chappell Roan Grammys outfit works

Chappell Roan broke the Grammys 2026 with *that* risqué dress, so here’s how it actually worked

It’s everywhere, so here’s how to do that viral AI caricature trend with ChatGPT

bridgerton season four sophie mother

Wait, what happened to Sophie’s mother? The Bridgerton books explain the backstory properly

The home was used in the British historical drama TV series Belgravia, which aired on ITV in 2020, and the romance thriller film Rebecca, which was released in the same year, starring Lily James.

You might also recognise it from the 2018 movie The Favourite, 2009 BBC drama Emma and the old 1997 mystery show Jonathan Creek. Plus, it was used in episodes of the iconic TV shows Sense & Sensibility and Midsomer Murders.

For all the latest Netflix news, drops, quizzes and memes like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Featured image by: Netflix 

More on: Bridgerton Netflix TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Read Next

Guys, the Bridgerton season four opening credits are filled with secret details we all missed

Why you never see diamond rings in Bridgerton, even though they’re all getting engaged

Here’s why modiste Madame Delacroix seems to have vanished from Bridgerton season four

Latest

Jonatanas Kazlauskas reveals surprisingly tragic story behind viral ‘Sorry’ performance

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The ‘Bro’s still apologising’ meme is all over TikTok

Movie night is BACK and is set to bring chaos to the All Stars villa and ‘bad news for Lucinda’

Hayley Soen

It was axed from All Stars last year

Sabrina

Explaining the hilarious beef/pork between Sabrina Carpenter and the ‘hotter blonde’ Miss Piggy

Kieran Galpin

Chat, why is Miss Piggy threatening legal action against Sabrina??

It looks familiar, so here’s where you recognise Benedict’s ‘My Cottage’ in Bridgerton from

Ellissa Bain

It’s been in loads of other films and TV shows

Jason Momoa popped up quite literally everywhere in Manchester this weekend

Katie Thompson

Wonder what he thought of Picadilly Gardens

People think they’ve found Ariana Grande’s secret ‘food and stealing men’ Instagram account

Hebe Hancock

The posts are actually hilarious

Brooklyn

Ouch, Brooklyn Beckham has covered his tattoo tribute to his dad with an odd replacement

Kieran Galpin

AND he’s covered the tribute to his mum on his chest

Love Island’s Curtis follows hugely controversial political figure and party on Instagram

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I didn’t see this coming

Lucinda said she doesn't even like Love Island

Um, unearthed video shows Lucinda previously saying she doesn’t even like doing Love Island?!

Hayley Soen

Girl nobody forced you to do this four times

Valentines Day is approaching fast! Here are Manchester’s best dates on a budget

Rebecca Pattni

Who said being broke isn’t romantic?

Jonatanas Kazlauskas reveals surprisingly tragic story behind viral ‘Sorry’ performance

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The ‘Bro’s still apologising’ meme is all over TikTok

Movie night is BACK and is set to bring chaos to the All Stars villa and ‘bad news for Lucinda’

Hayley Soen

It was axed from All Stars last year

Sabrina

Explaining the hilarious beef/pork between Sabrina Carpenter and the ‘hotter blonde’ Miss Piggy

Kieran Galpin

Chat, why is Miss Piggy threatening legal action against Sabrina??

It looks familiar, so here’s where you recognise Benedict’s ‘My Cottage’ in Bridgerton from

Ellissa Bain

It’s been in loads of other films and TV shows

Jason Momoa popped up quite literally everywhere in Manchester this weekend

Katie Thompson

Wonder what he thought of Picadilly Gardens

People think they’ve found Ariana Grande’s secret ‘food and stealing men’ Instagram account

Hebe Hancock

The posts are actually hilarious

Brooklyn

Ouch, Brooklyn Beckham has covered his tattoo tribute to his dad with an odd replacement

Kieran Galpin

AND he’s covered the tribute to his mum on his chest

Love Island’s Curtis follows hugely controversial political figure and party on Instagram

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I didn’t see this coming

Lucinda said she doesn't even like Love Island

Um, unearthed video shows Lucinda previously saying she doesn’t even like doing Love Island?!

Hayley Soen

Girl nobody forced you to do this four times

Valentines Day is approaching fast! Here are Manchester’s best dates on a budget

Rebecca Pattni

Who said being broke isn’t romantic?