It looks familiar, so here’s where you recognise Benedict’s ‘My Cottage’ in Bridgerton from

If you’ve been sitting there thinking Benedict’s “My Cottage” in Bridgerton season four looks really familiar, you’re not going crazy. It’s a brand new filming location for the Netflix show, but it’s been used in loads of big TV shows and movies before.

My Cottage, which is the residence owned by Benedict, is actually a place called Loseley Park in Surrey, near Guildford. The Tudor manor house has belonged to the More-Molyneux family for more than 400 years, and is a private family estate surrounded by 1,400 acres of countryside.

Loseley Park can be hired for weddings and corporate events, and is a popular tourist attraction because of its long history and gardens, but it’s also been heavily used in film and TV.

You probably recognise Bridgerton’s My Cottage from The Crown

If you love Bridgerton, you will have no doubt watched The Crown on Netflix too, and Losely Park is a key filming location in the series. It’s Broadlands, the home of Lord Mountbatten and features in the show from season four.

Losely Park was also in the film The Gentleman

Film lovers will also recognise the house from Guy Ritchie’s action comedy The Gentleman, which was released in 2024. It’s used for the scenes at Halstead Manor, including the part where Eddie learns that he has inherited his dad’s titles and estate, as well as the scenes in the Halstead Woods. The stables, lake and inside rooms are also used.

The manor house appears in these films and TV shows too

The home was used in the British historical drama TV series Belgravia, which aired on ITV in 2020, and the romance thriller film Rebecca, which was released in the same year, starring Lily James.

You might also recognise it from the 2018 movie The Favourite, 2009 BBC drama Emma and the old 1997 mystery show Jonathan Creek. Plus, it was used in episodes of the iconic TV shows Sense & Sensibility and Midsomer Murders.

Featured image by: Netflix