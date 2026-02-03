The Tab
This blunder in Bridgerton makes Benedict and Sophie’s trip to My Cottage seem even sillier

Did nobody proofread the script?!

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

The plot of Bridgerton has always been fairly nonsensical. That’s why we love it so much. But a blunder in Bridgerton season four makes Sophie’s trip to My Cottage even sillier. The show has officially reached new levels of daftness.

In the Bridgerton episode Time Transfixed, Lady Penwood orders Sophie to leave. We watch Sophie rush upstairs, ransack her room, and stress over what to take with her. She stuffs a wooden box with books and a handmade bookmark, then fishes out a beloved childhood doll. After deliberating, she chooses to take the glove she wore at the Masquerade Ball. The whole scene lasts for almost a minute. It feels as if some of these  items from her childhood will turn out to be important.

sophie packing in bridgerton

What happened to all this?
(Image via Netflix)

Later on in the same episode, Sophie is at the Cavender’s house. She announces she will find a new job in the nearest town, and walks off towards the woods… with zero bags. Sophie gets in the carriage without any luggage, or even her coat.

benedict and sophie on carriage with no bags

Not a suitcase in sight
(Image via Netflix)

She and Benedict also leave My Cottage without any bags.

I see how the Bridgertons, with their seemingly bottomless bank accounts, may have left spare toiletries at their brother’s holiday house. And I totally believe that Benedict would be daft enough to set off for a rural minibreak without as much as a change of underwear or a packed lunch. But it seems really odd for Sophie to leave the sentimental items she spent time choosing.

Sophie’s room at Bridgerton House is not only larger than the average student house, but is full of clothes and knick-knacks.

sophie's bedroom bridgerton season four

Doesn’t look too shabby
(Image via Netflix)

Did her luggage teleport there? Did the previous occupant leave upwards of four valuable porcelain vases and two framed pictures behind? Make it make sense. If Sophie’s gloves are still important in the rest of Bridgerton season four, then this editing blunder might result in a major plot hole.

Bridgerton is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

