The Tab
bridgerton season four scene with benedict offer to sophie

Benedict’s offer to Sophie after *that* spicy scene was even worse in the Bridgerton book

He promises to buy her dresses if she sleeps with him?!

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

It may take Bridgerton fans a whole month to recover from the end of season four part one. Benedict asked Sophie, “Will you be my mistress?” Just about every viewer cringed, gasped, or flat-out yelled at the TV. This scene was unsettling enough. But I’m afraid Benedict Bridgerton’s offer to Sophie was even more dire in the book.

Season four of Bridgerton is adapted from Julia Quinn’s novel An Offer from a Gentleman. The final scene of episode four is based on chapters 11 and 12. Unlike in the Netflix show, Benedict and Sophie are by the lake at My Cottage. Sophie isn’t working at Bridgerton House yet. The whole scene is so much creepier than in the show.

In the book, Benedict comes across as much more sexist and classist. Benedict tells Sophie she’s clearly “not the sort of girl” who would kiss people, then shares his theory that she is of a higher social class than most maids. The implication is that “lowborn” girls have more libido, and less self-control. Benedict also insults her job when he says, “You haven’t gotten very far”.

bridgerton season four staircase scene benedict offer

Urgh, he just doesn’t get it
(Image via Netflix)

Benedict doesn’t directly ask Sophie to be his mistress. He asks her to live with him in London. He says, “Be mine forever. I’ll give you anything you want. All I want in return is you.”

Sophie isn’t silly, and knows she would essentially be Benedict’s mistress. Benedict isn’t enlightened enough about feminism to understand this, or why this matters to Sophie. She doesn’t get to explain before Benedict kisses her again.

Most Read

The real reason Daphne was written out of Bridgerton and won’t appear in season four

Why Elizabeth Smart’s mother Lois wasn’t in the Netflix documentary, and where she is now

What ‘ward’ means on Bridgerton, and Sophie’s tragic family history explained

As they roll about on the ground, Benedict essentially offers to buy her dresses in exchange for sex. He says, “I’ll dress you in silks and satins… I’ll dress you in nothing at all.” Sophie realises this “wasn’t about love, or any of those tender emotions she’d dreamed about, but lust”.

This isn’t romantic at all. It’s actually quite creepy.

bridgerton season four benophie kiss

I can’t look at this scene in the same way now
(Image via Netflix)

The scene gets worse and worse. Sophie refuses to be Benedict’s mistress. He doesn’t take “no” for an answer, and keeps offering her more money. Really. He says: “I could give you whatever you wanted… Clothes, jewels – Hell, forget about the clothes and jewels, I could give you a bloody roof over your head, which is more than you have now.”

Believe it or not, Benedict’s creepiest moment is yet to come. Sophie tries to return inside, so she can leave. He calls her a “fool” and insists she comes to London and works for his family. Sophie even wonders if Benedict is “trying to punish” her, or might “tie [her] up”. She only goes along with his plan because he actually blackmails her. Really. Benedict threatens that if she won’t be his mother’s maid, he will tell a magistrate she stole from him, then request the magistrate to release her into his custody.

Uh, I think I understand why the Bridgerton show changed Benedict’s offer to Sophie from the book.

Bridgerton is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Featured image via Netflix.

More on: Book Bridgerton Netflix TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment

Read Next

Bridgerton staircase scene deeper meaning

There’s a deeper meaning behind Benedict and Sophie’s X-rated staircase scene in Bridgerton

Why Bridgerton recast Francesca, and what really happened to Ruby Stokes

bridgerton season four sophie mother

Wait, what happened to Sophie’s mother? The Bridgerton books explain the backstory properly

Latest

Lancaster University societies sign an open letter in opposition of Reform UK groups on campus

Emma Netscher

Jack responded claiming ‘the students attempting to ban Reform are clearly anti-free speech’

Interview: Jack Anderton on immigration, Harry Styles tickets, and why he supports Farage

Evie du Bois

‘If we can’t enforce our own borders, then what is the point of the state?’

Bridgerton happens Francesca Michaela books

It’s different in the Bridgerton books, so here’s what happens between Francesca and Michaela

Suchismita Ghosh

The showrunner has also explained the change

millie

Omfg, Made in Chelsea’s Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor have split after seven years of marriage

Kieran Galpin

‘It’s been an incredibly difficult start to the year’

Here’s everyone Benedict Bridgerton fell for before he asked Sophie to be his ‘mistress’

Suchismita Ghosh

There are quite a few, actually

‘Leaked’ Stranger Things script reveals dark act in season one that ruins Steve’s character

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

This can’t be my Steve Harrington

The Traitors’ producer reveals brutal ‘psychological tests’ applicants are put through

Hebe Hancock

I don’t think I’d pass

Liverpool John Moores lecturer left ‘unable to sleep’ after racist abuse from Airbnb guest

Grace Ellen

Baoxiu Qi was racially profiled by her guest after they were denied a refund

The real reason Sophie ‘refuses’ Benedict’s ‘mistress’ offer in Bridgerton is heartbreaking

Ellissa Bain

I feel so bad for her

Here are the seven places you’re most likely to be hit by a car as a student in Lancaster

Izzie Sanders

Honestly just making it round Lancs alive is a challenge

Lancaster University societies sign an open letter in opposition of Reform UK groups on campus

Emma Netscher

Jack responded claiming ‘the students attempting to ban Reform are clearly anti-free speech’

Interview: Jack Anderton on immigration, Harry Styles tickets, and why he supports Farage

Evie du Bois

‘If we can’t enforce our own borders, then what is the point of the state?’

Bridgerton happens Francesca Michaela books

It’s different in the Bridgerton books, so here’s what happens between Francesca and Michaela

Suchismita Ghosh

The showrunner has also explained the change

millie

Omfg, Made in Chelsea’s Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor have split after seven years of marriage

Kieran Galpin

‘It’s been an incredibly difficult start to the year’

Here’s everyone Benedict Bridgerton fell for before he asked Sophie to be his ‘mistress’

Suchismita Ghosh

There are quite a few, actually

‘Leaked’ Stranger Things script reveals dark act in season one that ruins Steve’s character

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

This can’t be my Steve Harrington

The Traitors’ producer reveals brutal ‘psychological tests’ applicants are put through

Hebe Hancock

I don’t think I’d pass

Liverpool John Moores lecturer left ‘unable to sleep’ after racist abuse from Airbnb guest

Grace Ellen

Baoxiu Qi was racially profiled by her guest after they were denied a refund

The real reason Sophie ‘refuses’ Benedict’s ‘mistress’ offer in Bridgerton is heartbreaking

Ellissa Bain

I feel so bad for her

Here are the seven places you’re most likely to be hit by a car as a student in Lancaster

Izzie Sanders

Honestly just making it round Lancs alive is a challenge