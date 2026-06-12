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Every Year After Sam Percy ending different book

Creator reveals if Sam and Percy will reunite as Every Year After’s ending is different from book

‘This is a happy ending’

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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So, if you’ve already watched all eight episodes of Every Year After, you’re probably still thinking about that ending and why Percy and Sam don’t end up together.

People who have read Carley Fortune’s bestselling novel Every Summer After were expecting Percy and Sam to get their happy ending finally. After all, that’s exactly what happens in the book. But the Prime Video adaptation decided to leave things much more open-ended, and now the show’s creator has explained why.

The ending has become one of the biggest talking points among viewers because, unlike the novel, Percy and Sam don’t fully reunite by the final episode. In Every Summer After, Percy and Sam eventually find their way back to each other. By the end of the book, they’re officially back together, living together and looking ahead to a future together. Basically, readers get the closure they’ve been waiting for.

But that’s not what happens in the TV series.

So, why is the show’s ending different?

via Prime Video

Speaking to PEOPLE, showrunner Amy B. Harris explained that the decision was completely intentional. Rather than ending the story with Percy and Sam fully reunited, the series leaves their future uncertain.

Harris said, “We left them standing this far apart. We did not have them come into a hug intentionally, because this is just the beginning of their possibility.”

Throughout the season, Percy finally tells Sam the truth about sleeping with his brother Charlie. In the book, Sam already knows about the betrayal before Percy returns to Barry’s Bay. But in the show, the revelation happens much later, making the wound feel much fresher.

Because of that, Harris felt it wouldn’t make sense for everything to be magically fixed by the finale. She explained, “Percy’s ‘betrayal’ is still ‘so fresh in [Sam’s] mind,’ which leaves a lot to play around with, ‘if we’re lucky enough to have a season two.'”

So while there is hope for Percy and Sam, there’s actually still loads of emotional baggage standing between them.

The creator always saw the story going beyond one season

via Prime Video

The biggest reason for the change is that Harris never viewed Every Year After as a one-season adaptation. Instead, she imagined the series continuing well beyond the events of the first season.

She said, “I mean, I didn’t see this as one season.”

Harris added, “I see this as many seasons, and this is just the beginning of something as opposed to just… It’s like, yes, this is a happy ending, hopefully, for the fans who are rooting for them, but it’s also the beginning of something for Percy and Sam, as they move forward.”

So, rather than giving viewers the same ending they got in the book, the show is basically setting up what could come next.

Even the author supported the changes

via Prime Video

Thankfully for fans, author Carley Fortune was happy with the adaptation. In fact, she praised the series for staying true to the heart of the story while also expanding it.

Fortune said the show “does exactly what an adaptation of a book that has a fan base should do” because “it honours the story. It has the heart and soul of the book. It feels like the book.”

She added, “But it also expands the world.”

So, while the ending of Every Year After is very different from Every Summer After, it sounds like that was always the plan. And if the series gets another season, Percy and Sam’s story might actually be just getting started.

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More on: Book Every Year After TV
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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