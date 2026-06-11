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What Percy do Every Year After

Every Year After keeps hinting at Percy’s biggest mistake, so here’s what really happened

There is one key difference in the book

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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If you’ve started watching Prime Video’s Every Year After, you’ve probably been asking the same question as everyone else: What exactly happened between Percy Fraser and Sam Florek, and what did she do?

From the very first episode, it’s obvious there’s loads of history between them. They were once inseparable, but something happened that completely changed their relationship.

So, what did Percy actually do?

via Prime Video

Throughout Every Year After, viewers watch Percy return to Barry’s Bay after years away. As a teenager, Percy spent every summer there and quickly became best friends with brothers Sam and Charlie Florek. Over time, Percy and Sam’s friendship grew into something much deeper, and they slowly fell in love.

However, when Percy returns as an adult, it’s clear things ended badly between them. For most of the series, the reason remains a mystery. Sam is distant, Percy is carrying a lot of guilt, and neither of them seems ready to talk about what happened.

But eventually, the truth comes out. The big secret is that Percy slept with Sam’s older brother, Charlie. After years of building a close relationship with Sam, Percy ended up sleeping with Charlie, creating a betrayal that neither of them could move past.

It’s basically the moment that shattered the future Percy and Sam thought they were going to have together.

Is it the same in the book?

via Prime Video

Yes, Percy sleeping with Charlie also happens in Carley Fortune’s bestselling novel Every Summer After, which the show is based on. However, there is one key difference. In the TV adaptation, the secret is revealed much later and becomes a major mystery running through the present-day storyline.

In the novel, the truth comes out earlier, with Charlie confessing what happened before it is revealed in the show. So while the betrayal itself is the same, the way the story unfolds is slightly different.

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More on: Book Every Year After TV
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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