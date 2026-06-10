Sydney Sweeney justifies the endless X-rated Cassie scenes in Euphoria after huge backlash

7 hours ago

After weeks of backlash over Euphoria season three’s increasingly explicit storylines, Sydney Sweeney has finally addressed the controversy surrounding Cassie’s wild arc. And, unsurprisingly, she doesn’t seem to have any regrets.

Throughout season three, viewers watched Cassie spiral into a world of OnlyFans content, fetish videos, stripping and increasingly bizarre situations that left loads of people questioning what exactly Euphoria was trying to say.

Cassie’s storyline quickly became one of the most talked-about parts of the season. But while people slammed the writing and creative decisions, Sydney has actually justified it all.

‘I’m an actor and that’s my job’

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Sydney revealed that creator Sam Levinson spoke to her about Cassie’s storyline before filming began. “He sent me all the scripts and it already had all of Cassie’s scenes in it, the OnlyFan scenes. And he called me afterwards, and he was talking about it, and we talking through it all,” she explained.

Levinson specifically asked how she felt about the direction of the character. “He asked me how I felt about it. And I told him, ‘Look, I’m playing a character.’ Do I agree with all of Cassie’s decisions? Would I personally make these choices? No, of course not.”

She continued, “But I’m an actor and that’s my job and this is Cassie’s life. And to be able to do her justice and play her how she’s to be played is to bring Sam’s vision to life and to play Cassie in the most vulnerable way possible.”

She also explained why Cassie’s choices made sense to her, even if viewers found them difficult to watch. “From the very beginning, you can see that Cassie has this need to be loved. She has a need to be validated by other people. She doesn’t know how to love herself unless someone else loves her,” Sydney said.

She added, “I think she was more excited by the idea of all these people loving her and knowing who she is and feeling like her world isn’t small.”

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