The Tab
Dead rat Euphoria finale hidden meaning

The dead rat in Euphoria has a brutal hidden meaning that only makes sense now after the finale

I can’t believe I missed it

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

The dead rat the DEA find in Euphoria season three finale has a hidden detail you probably didn’t clock, and it changes everything.

During the DEA operation against Alamo and Laurie’s organisations, officers stop what they think is a shipment of drugs. Instead, they open the vehicle and find a dead rat.

At the time, it just seemed like another creepy message from Alamo’s operation. But after the finale, the meaning behind it suddenly makes a lot more sense.

The dead rat was actually a warning, and not just to shock the DEA

Dead rat Euphoria finale hidden meaning

via HBO

Throughout season three, Rue is secretly working as a DEA informant whilst trying to stay in the good graces of both Laurie and Alamo. For a while, she manages to keep that hidden. But then Maddy accidentally changes everything.

After hearing Rue talk about working with the DEA, Maddy later lets that information slip during a conversation with Alamo. He barely reacts in the moment, which made it seem like he either didn’t care or didn’t believe her.

But looking back now, that lack of reaction was probably the biggest clue. By the finale, we learn that Alamo had already decided Rue was a threat. He tricks her into taking fentanyl-laced Percocets, leading to her overdose and death.

So where does the dead rat fit into all this?

Dead rat Euphoria finale hidden meaning

via HBO

Well, in criminal slang, a “rat” is an informant or snitch. Many viewers now believe the dead rat was Alamo sending a message to the DEA that he knew exactly what was going on.

Basically, the message was, “We know who the rat is.”

Some people also believe that because Rue was eventually killed after Alamo discovered her DEA connection, the dead rat can be read as foreshadowing her fate.

Considering what happens later, it’s hard not to see the symbolism now. Rue was the dead rat!

For more like this – like The Tab on Facebook

More on: Euphoria TV Zendaya
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

You’ve been using AI all wrong, so here’s how to make studying a whole lot easier

It's giving less work but better grades

Adobe

Read Next

Bishop betray Alamo Euphoria

Euphoria star reveals the exact moment Bishop decided to betray Alamo in the finale and why

Euphoria happened Maddy Alamo

Euphoria actor clarifies what really happened between Maddy and Alamo in the hot tub

Euphoria Ali who he was to Rue

Euphoria ended with Ali, but who was he really to Rue? Colman Domingo explains their bond

Latest

Two arrested after protesters clash with police near Henry Nowak stabbing site

Violet Kennerk

The protest took place in Southampton on Tuesday evening

Dead rat Euphoria finale hidden meaning

The dead rat in Euphoria has a brutal hidden meaning that only makes sense now after the finale

Suchismita Ghosh

I can’t believe I missed it

Ethan Miller

Remember gay YouTubers Ethan and Mark? Their story ended tragically, and kinda filthy

Kieran Galpin

Okay, childhood ruined

What’s inside the new McDonald’s World Cup meals, with different cups and toys to collect

Ellissa Bain

They’re available now

Man arrested following crash outside King’s College London’s Stamford Street accommodation

Isabella Zbucki

It resulted in a vehicle being upturned

It’s finally time: Voting has opened for the first round of Lancaster’s BNOC 2026

Erin Malik

Your top 15 candidates have been selected from over 1,300 votes

Here’s why so many St Andrews students are against the idea of a campus Wetherspoons

Cyrus Tahbaz

The new Spoons is set to open in September

EGB 2026: The good, the bad, and the ugly

Lara van Soest

Enchanting or disappointing? Here’s the truth

50 Cent response ex Daphne Joy leaked s*x tape Diddy

50 Cent doubles down on his nasty comments about ex Daphne Joy’s leaked s*x tape with Diddy

Suchismita Ghosh

‘She could be out back with a dog for all I care’

KSI dragged for ‘disloyalty’ and ‘ego’ as he says he wants to be ‘better than the Sidemen’

Ellissa Bain

‘So KSI left his day ones for views’

So, Mackenzie Shirilla has now fully ‘confessed’ she *did* crash the car on purpose

Hayley Soen

Wait, what?!

Olivia Rodrigo reveals what it’s really like to party with Charli XCX after they go to rave

Ellissa Bain

Can I have an invite next time?

Drake Von

Gay p*rnstar Drake Von arrested and charged with domestic battery by strangulation

Kieran Galpin

He’s been charged with two felonies

Former Love Island producer

‘Love Island has failed’: A former producer has slated the show and its catastrophic downfall

Hayley Soen

Wow this is telling

Newcastle students raise over £6,000 playing golf for charity

Tilly Nelson

Two Newcastle students raise over £6000 playing 72 holes of golf in a single day to raise money for a men’s mental health charity

Scottish student transfers to Warwick after ‘worst year of her life’ at University of Edinburgh

Phoebe Davies

Faith said she felt pressure fit in and felt unsupported when struggling with her course

Tits Up!: New North East film raises awareness breast cancer affects young people too

Bethan King

From uni students to the elderly, breast cancer doesn’t distinguish between the ages

The ultimate student budget guide to Leeds: From Hyde Park picnics to spoons desserts

Abbie Latymer

Girls just want to have fun, not drain their bank accounts

Mackenzie Shirilla

The sickening amount of followers Mackenzie Shirilla has been gaining on Instagram since The Crash

Hayley Soen

Her account is being kept active by her ‘support team’

Timeline Michael Jackson case verdict

From police investigation to trial verdict, here’s the full timeline of Michael Jackson’s case

Suchismita Ghosh

It spanned more than a decade