The dead rat in Euphoria has a brutal hidden meaning that only makes sense now after the finale

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The dead rat the DEA find in Euphoria season three finale has a hidden detail you probably didn’t clock, and it changes everything.

During the DEA operation against Alamo and Laurie’s organisations, officers stop what they think is a shipment of drugs. Instead, they open the vehicle and find a dead rat.

At the time, it just seemed like another creepy message from Alamo’s operation. But after the finale, the meaning behind it suddenly makes a lot more sense.

The dead rat was actually a warning, and not just to shock the DEA

Throughout season three, Rue is secretly working as a DEA informant whilst trying to stay in the good graces of both Laurie and Alamo. For a while, she manages to keep that hidden. But then Maddy accidentally changes everything.

After hearing Rue talk about working with the DEA, Maddy later lets that information slip during a conversation with Alamo. He barely reacts in the moment, which made it seem like he either didn’t care or didn’t believe her.

But looking back now, that lack of reaction was probably the biggest clue. By the finale, we learn that Alamo had already decided Rue was a threat. He tricks her into taking fentanyl-laced Percocets, leading to her overdose and death.

So where does the dead rat fit into all this?

Well, in criminal slang, a “rat” is an informant or snitch. Many viewers now believe the dead rat was Alamo sending a message to the DEA that he knew exactly what was going on.

Basically, the message was, “We know who the rat is.”

Some people also believe that because Rue was eventually killed after Alamo discovered her DEA connection, the dead rat can be read as foreshadowing her fate.

Considering what happens later, it’s hard not to see the symbolism now. Rue was the dead rat!

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