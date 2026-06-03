Euphoria star reveals the exact moment Bishop decided to betray Alamo in the finale and why

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It came as a shock when Bishop betrayed Alamo in the Euphoria finale, but now the actor behind the character has revealed the exact moment he decided to do it, and what finally pushed him over the edge.

For most of season three, Bishop seemed like Alamo’s most loyal enforcer. He carried out orders without question, stood by his side through all the chaos, and barely showed any emotion. So when he secretly removed the bullets from Alamo’s gun and effectively handed him over to Ali in the finale, it felt like it came completely out of nowhere.

Loads of people assumed Bishop was making a power move, or that he’d been secretly planning to take over Alamo’s operation. But according to Darrell Britt-Gibson, who plays Bishop, the real reason was actually much more personal.

Speaking to Variety, Darrell explained that Rue’s death was the final straw. “Bishop didn’t agree with a lot of what Alamo did, but it was a job for him. I think what Alamo did to Rue was the final straw for Bishop.”

By that point in the season, Bishop had witnessed loads of horrific things while working for Alamo. Drug trafficking, violence, exploitation, he’d seen it all. But Rue being deliberately killed with fentanyl-laced pills crossed a line he couldn’t ignore.

Darrell also revealed that Bishop’s decision wasn’t only about Rue. “He’s also having that conversation with Maddy in the car. Rue was a bridge too far, and he’s like, ‘I promise I’m not going to let you get to Maddy,'” he said.

That actually makes some of Bishop’s earlier scenes look very different in hindsight. Throughout the season, he often seemed cold towards Rue, but Darrell hinted that there was more going on underneath.

He said, “There are a million different ways to look at it, from a character standpoint. It plays like he doesn’t care, but if you look deep enough, there are moments of Bishop being like a big brother who is hard on her.”

He added, “You know those figures in your life who are like, ‘Don’t hang out with those people. Those are not good people. You shouldn’t be here.'”

And while Rue’s death was the thing that finally pushed him, Darrell made it clear that Bishop had been thinking about turning on Alamo for a long time. When asked if the betrayal was spontaneous, he said, “He’s been waiting. He’s so calculated. It’s chess. It’s always chess for Bishop.”

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