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Bishop betray Alamo Rue Euphoria

Wait, did Bishop betray Alamo to avenge Rue? Here’s what the Euphoria actor actually said

‘He’s so calculated’

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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Ever since the Euphoria finale aired, people have been trying to work out why Bishop suddenly turned on Alamo, and now the actor has hinted that it might have been to avenge Rue.

After all, Bishop spent the entire season as Alamo’s loyal right-hand man. Then, in the final episode of Euphoria, he secretly removed the bullets from Alamo’s gun, allowing Ali to kill him during their duel.

Now, Darrell Britt-Gibson, who plays Bishop, has shared what was actually going on.

Bishop may have cared about Rue more than viewers realised

Bishop betray Alamo Rue Euphoria

via HBO

Speaking to Variety, Darrell Britt-Gibson addressed the idea that Bishop never seemed particularly close to Rue throughout the season. When asked why Bishop would care enough to betray Alamo over what happened to her, the actor suggested viewers might have been missing something.

“There are a million different ways to look at it, from a character standpoint,” he explained. “It plays like he doesn’t care, but if you look deep enough, there are moments of Bishop being like a big brother who is hard on her.”

He continued, “You know those figures in your life who are like, ‘Don’t hang out with those people. Those are not good people. You shouldn’t be here.'”

Basically, Bishop’s attitude towards Rue wasn’t necessarily cruel or indifferent. It could actually be interpreted as someone who cared, but showed it in a very harsh way.

“The way Sam wrote it is up to interpretation,” he added. “He gives it space for it to be seen however people want to see it.”

So was betraying Alamo all about Rue?

Bishop betray Alamo Rue Euphoria

via HBO

Britt-Gibson revealed that turning on Alamo wasn’t some spur-of-the-moment decision.

In fact, it sounds like Bishop had been planning his next move for a very long time. When asked whether the betrayal was spontaneous or something he’d been building towards, Britt-Gibson said, “He’s been waiting.”

He then explained, “He’s so calculated. It’s chess. It’s always chess for Bishop.”

And when the interviewer pointed out that this fits perfectly with the character’s name, Britt-Gibson simply replied, “Exactly.”

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Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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