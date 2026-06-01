Alexa Demie reveals the shocking real reason she agreed to Maddy’s nude scenes on Euphoria

6 hours ago

There’s been a lot of debate about Euphoria’s graphic scenes over the years, and now Alexa Demie has opened up about why she initially agreed to some of Maddy’s nude scenes.

The actress, who has played Maddy Perez since HBO’s Euphoria first released in 2019, admitted she worried that saying no could cost her the role altogether.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Alexa explained, “I thought that if I said no to doing them, then I wouldn’t have the part. Not because anyone ever said that to me, but because I was so young and I didn’t know.”

She later realised she wasn’t comfortable

Alexa recalled filming a montage in season one that showed Maddy cheating on Nate Jacobs. While shooting the scenes, she began to realise she wasn’t completely comfortable with what she was being asked to do.

“I’m not saying I don’t love s*x, and I think it can be portrayed beautifully. And I know the show is portraying the lives of teenage girls,” she explained.

“But once I did it, I realised, ‘OK, I don’t love how this feels.’ So I said something, and everyone was empathetic. And I never did that again.”

Euphoria has faced backlash throughout its run for its graphic s*xual content. People often questioned whether some scenes were necessary. Season three has sparked even more debate, particularly around some of Cassie’s storylines and the fact that most female characters become involved in different forms of s*x work.

Some cast members have publicly defended creator Sam Levinson in the past, including Sydney Sweeney.

Speaking to Variety, Sydney said she and her co-stars were “very strong-minded, independent women” and would always speak up if something made them uncomfortable.

“If we didn’t feel comfortable with something, or we saw something we didn’t like, we’d all speak up,” she said. “It’s hard to see someone completely trashed by the public and the media when no one’s actually there. We are there, and clearly we’re still working on the show, and we’re still supportive.”