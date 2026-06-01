Sam Levinson reveals the heartbreaking real reason Rue had to die in Euphoria season three ending

He initially had a different ending in mind

8 hours ago

Rue survived years of overdoses, fought addiction and somehow made it through situations that should have killed her, but Sam Levinson decided to kill her off as he reveals the heartbreaking real reason behind it.

Loads of people were shocked (me included) after watching Zendaya’s character die from fentanyl-laced pills in the final episode. But according to creator Sam Levinson, Rue’s death was the only honest way her story could end.

In HBO’s post-show featurette, Levinson defended the controversial decision, saying, “It felt like an honest ending.”

He then added, “The honest ending is people like Rue don’t make it.”

That’s a pretty devastating statement, especially considering viewers had spent three seasons hoping Rue would eventually overcome her addiction and find some kind of happiness.

For Levinson, however, the finale was always about showing the reality of addiction rather than offering a neat happy ending.

“I think in the end, I wanted to tell an honest story about addiction,” he explained. “I also wanted to tell a story about grief and the emotional turmoil that it can create.”

Rue’s death comes after Alamo secretly gives her fentanyl-laced Percocet pills. After taking them, viewers watch what appears to be a peaceful morning where Rue thinks about Fezco, her family and the people she loves. However, the episode later reveals these scenes are actually part of a hallucination as she overdoses.

Eventually, Ali wakes up and discovers her body.

The decision was also deeply personal for Sam Levinson

Levinson also explained that the death of Angus Cloud, who played Fezco, had a major impact on how he approached the final season. Cloud died in 2023 following an accidental overdose at the age of 25.

Levinson revealed that Rue’s story originally followed a different path before he reconsidered the ending. “I had originally written a different trajectory for the character of Rue,” he told The New York Times.

But after Cloud’s death, he felt he could no longer avoid the reality of the addiction crisis. “I thought, you can’t tell a story about addiction today without the very real consequences. Most people don’t get a second chance. Fentanyl can just take you out in an instant.”

Levinson also confirmed that Rue’s ending was partly inspired by those who never got the opportunity to recover. “I wanted to tell the story for Angus and for people who weren’t granted a second chance,” he said.

The finale’s emotional Fezco sequence was also included as a tribute to Cloud, featuring previously unseen footage of the actor, according to Esquire.

Despite how heartbreaking Rue’s death is, Levinson doesn’t actually see the ending as completely hopeless.

Many viewers interpreted the final scene as bleak, but he offered a very different perspective when discussing the moment where Ali imagines Rue smiling at the dinner table.

“I don’t think of it as pessimistic,” Levinson said. “Her at the table in the end, it’s grace.”

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