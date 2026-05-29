Beat the burnout: 10 tips on how to survive exam season

For when Eddy B is full by 9am and Cafe Nero has become your beck and call

4 hours ago

Exam season is here, which means stress levels are at an all time high… especially when it’s survival of the fittest to secure an Eddy B seat.

Sometimes the stress of upcoming deadlines can lead you to throw away routine, but pulling all-nighters and staying in the Brotherton basement for hours isn’t the answer. Lucky for you, we’re here to give you 10 of our top tips to beat the burnout.

1. Sleep schedule

Yes, I know everyone is always banging on about the importance of sleep, but it really is the key to success. Try to stick to a consistent sleep schedule, rather than pull all-nighters, which leave you exhausted and unable to process information.

I recommend trying to get 8 hours of sleep to get your brain ready for another day on the grind.

2. Routine (9-5)

Treat exam prep like a full-time job.

Sticking to a 9–5-style routine helps you stay consistent, allows relaxation and prevents those dreaded 2 a.m. cram sessions.

3. Exercise

You don’t need to run a marathon but just get moving!

A hot girl walk through Hyde Park, a yoga session or quick gym workout can work wonders for your mood and focus.

4. Take breaks

It is almost impossible to work for hours on end – your brain needs a break sometimes too!

My personal favourite revision technique is the Pomodoro method – 25 minutes of focus, 5 minutes of rest / 50 minutes of focus, 10 minutes of rest. Regular breaks help keep your energy up and avoids mental burnout.

If you get distracted easily, try using a revision app or a website blocker to keep you on task.

5. Hydrate

As a coffee lover, I hate to say it but water > energy drinks / caffeine.

Staying hydrated boosts concentration and prevents those pesky mid-study headaches. Keep a water bottle by your side at all times, and then you can procrastinate by taking water filling breaks.

But if you are in need of that caffeine fix, the libraries offer free tea and coffee during exam seasons so pack your reusable cup and head in!

6. Targets

Don’t just say “I’ll study today.” Be specific.

Set goals that are smart, measurable, achievable, relevant and time-bound to stay on track and motivated. For example, break your tasks down into smaller chunks, e.g. “today I’m going to finish my referencing on this chapter of my diss,” or “today I’m going to make flashcards from these two lecture slides.”

This way, you can stick to a schedule and be able to track your progress with how you are getting on with the material.

7. Socialise

You’re not a robot… even if ChatGPT is your best friend. Hanging out with friends gives your brain a break and keeps you sane.

During study breaks, take a stroll around campus and see how many friends you can spot in one loop or motivate yourself with evening plans like movie nights or drinks out.

Having these plans prevents procrastination – you have a reason to get things done.

8. Eat well

Sick of pot noodles every night or had too many Bakery 164s? Change up your fuel.

Like any muscle, your brain requires energy to function and needs balanced meals to keep sharp during long revision periods. When cooking or selecting what to eat, think carbs, protein, and veggies.

Top tip: meal prep lunch and dinners to save time and make the most of free exam brekkie from LUU – delish!

9. Create a dedicated study space

Your bed is for sleeping, not studying.

Set up a tidy, distraction-free zone that tells your brain it is time to focus. If your own room doesn’t quite cut it, try heading to the library, or find a quiet spot outside.

10. Practice mindfulness

Feeling overwhelmed? Try a few minutes of deep breathing, meditation or sitting quietly. It helps reset your mind and ease exam anxiety.

LUU are also running mindfulness and yoga sessions so head on in and get your fix!

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