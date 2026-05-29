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Exposed: The diva demands and wild requests Mackenzie Shirilla has been making in prison

She’s been requesting her Instagram is kept up to date

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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It would seem Mackenzie Shirilla isn’t enjoying her time in prison too much, as she’s been making a whole bunch of demands to try and make her jail time better.

In 2022, when Mackenzie Shirilla was 17, she was involved in a car crash that killed her boyfriend and a friend. She had been driving at 100mph, when the car collided with a wall.

Shirilla, who is now 21, was found guilty of murder in August 2023. She was sentenced to a minimum of 15 years, but told there was a high chance she will spend the rest of her life in prison. Mackenzie is now incarcerated at the Ohio Reformatory for Women in Marysville.

When she’s not getting in trouble for various different rule breaks, it seems as though she’s on the phone to friends and family demanding various things from them.

Mackenzie Shirilla in prison

via Netflix

Mackenzie Shirilla made demands for an iPad and better food while in prison

In calls between Mackenzie Shirilla and her mum Natalie, obtained by the US Sun, Shirilla demanded an iPad. “I really want my iPad, though,” she said, as her mum asked when she thought she might get access to it. “Can you call and ask? Please. Please,” she pleaded.

On the same call Natalie said she had previously made “a special request” on behalf of her daughter, and assured her: “You’ll get it when you get it.”

It’s also been revealed that Shirilla has moaned about the quality of the food in jail, and has demanded money from her friends and family so she can buy her own food.

She has also made requests about her Instagram account

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kenzie (@mackenzieshirilla)

Mackenzie’s Instagram account is still live, and actively posting. The bio has recently changed to explain that the account is run by her “support team”. It would seem Mackenzie has her social media high in her mind while in jail.

In one phone call, she told her mum: “And please don’t forget to change my Instagram bio. Try and get into that one Instagram account and change my name.” Her mum replied: “Ok, Kenzie, that may look bad right now. Ok, I’ll put free Kenzie on there but that’s gonna look bad.” Mackenzie then requested: “Alright do hashtag free Kenzie, hashtag innocent.”

An Instagram post was subsequently made, and the hashtags said: “FreeMackenzieShirilla, TrendingPost, Help, WrongfulConviction, and MackenzieShirilla”. In the post, on Mackenzie’s behalf, her team said: “I’m not perfect…I never will be. But I am NOT guilty of murdr.”

It later added: “To all of those who speak out on my behalf to raise awareness of this wrongful conviction…words cannot describe my sincere appreciation for your support and for being my voice. Continue to scream Free Mackenzie Shirilla at the top of your lungs.

“If it can happen to her it can happen to us ! Follow free Mackenzie Shirilla on Facebook and TikTok for the truth – Mackenzie’s support team.”

Not the best look.

The Crash is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

More on: Netflix The Crash True crime TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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