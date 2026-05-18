The Crash: Final post Mackenzie Shirilla shared on Instagram is a chilling statement

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The biggest true crime documentary on Netflix right now is The Crash. It tells the story of how teen Mackenzie Shirilla drove herself, her boyfriend and a friend into a wall at 100mph, killing the two boys she was in the car with. The big question everyone straight away had was: Did she mean to?

Mackenzie Shirilla maintains that the 2022 car crash, when she was 17, that killed her boyfriend Dominic Russo and friend Davion Flanagan was an accident. The Netflix documentary shows evidence that was used against her in court, which suggests the opposite: She drove into the wall on purpose.

Mackenzie was found guilty of murder in August 2023. It was said in court that the incident happened due to “the culmination of decisions made by one person” who “chose a course of death and destruction.”

The prosecution put together a case around Mackenzie Shirilla and her boyfriend Dominic, and said they were in a “toxic” relationship – it also used posts from her Instagram and TikTok accounts to show her character.

Mackenzie Shirilla sent a final Instagram post, following her trial

Mackenzie is now 21, and is incarcerated at the Ohio Reformatory for Women in Marysville. Just weeks ago, an update was shared on her Instagram account, which is still live.

The post is very telling of her character. In the show, Mackenzie was criticised for her lack of remorse, and this post still doesn’t show any. She instead called out “lies” and urged people to follow “Free Mackenzie Shirilla” pages on social media. Attached is a selfie of Mackenzie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kenzie (@mackenzieshirilla)

The post said: “From Mackenzie: ‘Thank you to those who see through the lies, and to those who take time out of their day to form their own opinion as to the truth of what actually happened. I’m not perfect…I never will be. But I am NOT guilty of murdr.

“Like any young couple, Dom and I had our disagreements and arguments. However, I always loved Dom and would never do anything to hurt him, Davion, or anyone else I care about. I will respectfully and peacefully continue to fight for my innocence through the proper legal channels.

“To all of those who speak out on my behalf to raise awareness of this wrongful conviction…words cannot describe my sincere appreciation for your support and for being my voice. Continue to scream Free Mackenzie Shirilla at the top of your lungs.’

“If it can happen to her it can happen to us ! Follow free Mackenzie Shirilla on Facebook and TikTok for the truth – Mackenzie’s support team.”

The Crash is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.