The Tab
Mackenzie Shirilla, The Crash on Netflix

The Crash: Final post Mackenzie Shirilla shared on Instagram is a chilling statement

‘I’m not perfect…I never will be’

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

The biggest true crime documentary on Netflix right now is The Crash. It tells the story of how teen Mackenzie Shirilla drove herself, her boyfriend and a friend into a wall at 100mph, killing the two boys she was in the car with. The big question everyone straight away had was: Did she mean to?

Mackenzie Shirilla maintains that the 2022 car crash, when she was 17, that killed her boyfriend Dominic Russo and friend Davion Flanagan was an accident. The Netflix documentary shows evidence that was used against her in court, which suggests the opposite: She drove into the wall on purpose.

Mackenzie was found guilty of murder in August 2023. It was said in court that the incident happened due to “the culmination of decisions made by one person” who “chose a course of death and destruction.”

The prosecution put together a case around Mackenzie Shirilla and her boyfriend Dominic, and said they were in a “toxic” relationship – it also used posts from her Instagram and TikTok accounts to show her character.

Mackenzie Shirilla sent a final Instagram post, following her trial

Mackenzie is now 21, and is incarcerated at the Ohio Reformatory for Women in Marysville. Just weeks ago, an update was shared on her Instagram account, which is still live.

The post is very telling of her character. In the show, Mackenzie was criticised for her lack of remorse, and this post still doesn’t show any. She instead called out “lies” and urged people to follow “Free Mackenzie Shirilla” pages on social media. Attached is a selfie of Mackenzie.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kenzie (@mackenzieshirilla)

The post said: “From Mackenzie: ‘Thank you to those who see through the lies, and to those who take time out of their day to form their own opinion as to the truth of what actually happened. I’m not perfect…I never will be. But I am NOT guilty of murdr.

“Like any young couple, Dom and I had our disagreements and arguments. However, I always loved Dom and would never do anything to hurt him, Davion, or anyone else I care about. I will respectfully and peacefully continue to fight for my innocence through the proper legal channels.

“To all of those who speak out on my behalf to raise awareness of this wrongful conviction…words cannot describe my sincere appreciation for your support and for being my voice. Continue to scream Free Mackenzie Shirilla at the top of your lungs.’

“If it can happen to her it can happen to us ! Follow free Mackenzie Shirilla on Facebook and TikTok for the truth – Mackenzie’s support team.”

The Crash is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

More on: Netflix The Crash True crime TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

You’ve been using AI all wrong, so here’s how to make studying a whole lot easier

It's giving less work but better grades

Adobe

Read Next

An update on where all the exes featured in Worst Ex Ever season two are now

Worst Ex Ever: Varya Malina shares shocking update on 90 Day Fiancé partner Geoffrey Paschel

Should I Marry A Murderer: Fresh updates on where everyone featured in the series is now

Latest
Mackenzie Shirilla made prison phone call to mother Natalie

Audio reveals sick prison phone call between Mackenzie Shirilla and her mum after her crime

Hayley Soen

She joked about being famous and featured on the news

Police bodycam captured Dom’s mum finding out about his death, and it wasn’t shown in The Crash

Kieran Galpin

It’s a difficult watch

Mackenzie Shirilla, The Crash on Netflix

The Crash: Final post Mackenzie Shirilla shared on Instagram is a chilling statement

Hayley Soen

‘I’m not perfect…I never will be’

Mackenzie

The Crash’s director shares what Mackenzie Shirilla was like, and why she was so ‘understandable’

Kieran Galpin

Netflix’s The Crash was Mackenzie’s first ever interview

The Crash: Why were both of Mackenzie Shirilla’s appeals denied?

Esther Knowles

It could have easily been different

Hair treatments and cheeseburgers: Inside Mackenzie Shirilla’s life in prison after The Crash

Kieran Galpin

Lunch is served at 9:50 am

MAFS UK removed from all platforms amid external review following s*xual assault allegations

Hayley Soen

Three brides have claimed they were assaulted during filming

Review: Crossing Points

Zeynah Yusuf

If I can’t be a doctor, and I’m not a mother – what am I? 

The Boys actor says Starlight assault wasn’t in pilot script, and the original was far worse

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I’m so glad they changed it

Cambridge University professor stripped of fellowship following s*xual harassment claims

Nina Stockdale

Herbert Huppert, emeritus professor in geophysics, faced allegations of inappropriate touching and language

The ‘do’s and ‘don’t’s of spending your birthday in Lancaster during exam season

Erin Malik

Don’t make it all the way to summer term only to become a nightmare flatmate in the final weeks

Nottinghamshire University Hospitals Trust is cutting more jobs in bid to save £84 million

Eloise O'Neill

More jobs will be lost than originally thought

Um, is the new Spotify disco ball logo permanent? Here’s what’s going on

Ellissa Bain

People have very mixed opinions

Love on the Spectrum star calls out Sydney Sweeney for using ‘ableist’ slur in Euphoria

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘It should be banned’

Here’s where The Sunday Times Rich List 2026 celebrities went to university

Ellamaria Viscomi

Who knew Mick Jagger was set to become a finance bro?

Wait until you find out what that space in between car cup holders is actually for

Ellissa Bain

My mind has been blown

Michael Jackson spotted 'alive'

The truth behind viral video of Michael Jackson ‘alive in Brazil’ has been revealed

Hayley Soen

The person in the video has a creepy resemblance

MAFS UK

Three MAFS UK brides have claimed they were s*xually assaulted while filming for the show

Hayley Soen

Channel 4 has released a statement

Wait a minute, can you screenshot Instagram Instants and does it notify them?!

Ellissa Bain

I’m nervous

My experience at Durham University as an autistic woman

Katy Vos

Autism can feel like everyone else got a manual for life – and you didn’t. University was no different. This is my Durham experience