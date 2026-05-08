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Should I Marry A Murderer: Fresh updates on where everyone featured in the series is now

Sandy McKellar is eligible for parole very, very soon

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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The biggest true crime series on Netflix right now is Should I Marry A Murderer. It tells the story of a woman who after meeting a man on Tinder, started a whirlwind romance. Just weeks in they were engaged, but then he confessed the worst to her.

On September 29th 2017, Sandy McKellar and his brother Robert were leaving a party while intoxicated, and they hit a cyclist. Their victim was 63-year-old Tony Parsons, who was on a 100-mile solo charity bike ride. Tony didn’t die upon impact, but instead of helping him stand a chance of survival, the brothers only helped themselves.

They changed cars, and came back to bury Tony. Then, for years, they didn’t tell anyone what they’d done. That was until Sandy met Caroline Muirhead, and told her everything. Caroline then started collecting evidence against her partner, including secret recordings, and passed everything onto police.

Here is an update on where everyone featured in the Netflix series Should I Marry A Murderer is now.

What is Caroline Muirhead, the subject of Should I Marry A Murderer, up to now?

Caroline Muirhead on Should I Marry A Murderer

via Netflix

After the entire ordeal, Dr Caroline Muirhead moved to the seaside. She got sober, started therapy, and is now in a long-term, committed relationship.

“Making the [Netflix] documentary meant revisiting the darkest of times, and none of that was easy,” Caroline told Tudum. “But it has also been a cathartic experience. For the first time in several years, I now have hope for the future and the freedom to begin the next chapter of my life.” She added she is now “focused on rebuilding the bonds with loved ones that were fractured during her engagement.”

It’s unclear as to whether Caroline is still working as a doctor. The General Medical Council states that a Caroline Elizabeth Muirhead, which appears to be her, was unregistered for an “administrative reason” on March 13th, 2024.

There are updates on both Sandy and Robert McKellar, and their release dates from prison

Sandy and Robert McKellar

via Netflix

During the trial of the brothers, it was pushed for Sandy to be up against a charge of murder, and his brother for helping conceal the body. But, when Caroline didn’t appear in court, things changed. A plea bargain was reached, and Alexander “Sandy” McKellar pleaded guilty to the reduced charge of culpable homicide. Sandy McKellar was sentenced to 12 years in jail, while his brother was jailed for five years and three months.

Sandy’s lawyer spoke on his behalf and said that his client “accepts that, while catastrophically injured, Mr Parsons was alive at the time. The only explanation which he offers is simply fear and panic.”

They continued: “Using his words, he says he was too much of a coward to come clean. When he met Caroline and she went to the police, he fully accepts that ultimately she made the right decision in doing so.”

Today, Sandy McKellar remains imprisoned in Scotland. His sentence was backdated to his 2020 arrest, which means he has around six years left to serve. That being said, he could be eligible for parole and release as early as December 2027. The release date for his brother Robert has passed, so he is most likely a free man, but his whereabouts aren’t know.

The family of Tony Parsons received a significant payout

Should I Marry A Murderer on Netflix

via Netflix

The family of killed cyclist Tony Parsons briefly appeared in some of the Netflix show, during court scenes. What wasn’t mentioned is that days before the trial was due to begin, solicitors for Parsons family agreed a settlement with the insurer of the car that McKellar was driving. It was a civil action case and the family was awarded a “six-figure payout”. The exact figure hasn’t been released, but it could be anywhere from £100,000 to £999,999.

They were given compensation because under UK law, the harm was caused by the use of a motor vehicle. All drivers are required to have car insurance to compensate victims, not to protect the driver, so even if the other person wasn’t in a car themselves, they are still entitled to compensation. In this case, the victim sadly passed away, so the compensation was passed on to the family.

Should I Marry A Murderer is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

More on: Netflix Should I Marry A Murderer True crime TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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