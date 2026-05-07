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Caroline Muirhead reveals why she fled trial, as it wasn’t shown in Should I Marry A Murderer

‘I went on the run the day I was due to testify in court’

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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Caroline Muirhead was instrumental in finally getting justice for Tony Parsons’ family, but as we saw in the Should I Marry A Murderer documentary, she fled to the Scottish highlands on the first day of trial.

When her fairly new boyfriend, Sandy McKellar, admitted that he’d been involved in a hit-and-run in 2017, Caroline was torn between doing the right thing and protecting the man she was going to marry. She eventually reported the crime to the police, but continued to keep up appearances with Sandy as the authorities were investigating.

In the Netflix doc, Caroline fled to the highlands to find Tony Parsons’ bike on the first day of trial. She was unable to locate it at the waterfall where the McKellar twins had disposed of it, and its whereabouts are still unknown to this day.

Though we understood that Caroline felt overwhelmed by the situation, there was actually an inciting moment that sparked the decision to literally run for the hills.

Caroline

Credit: Netflix

Caroline Muirhead detailed the reason in 2023

In an interview with the Daily Record three years ago, Caroline shared some insight into how she was feeling on that first day of trial.

Though Caroline was ready and willing to testify against her ex-boyfriend, she learned that the judge had authorised film crews to be in the room. She “panicked” as a result, and that’s why she fled.

“I was completely mentally unravelled, I didn’t really know what I was doing. Even though the documentary crew said they would change my name and my voice it didn’t matter,” she explained. “I went on the run the day I was due to testify in court.”

Police were eventually able to locate Caroline, and she was arrested and charged with contempt of court. She spent two days in a cell, all while experiencing a mental health crisis.

Sandy and his brother Robert subsequently pleaded guilty to attempting to pervert the course of justice, with Sandy also pleading guilty to culpable homicide.

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Featured image credit: Netflix

More on: Netflix Should I Marry A Murderer True crime
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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