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McKellar brothers dad’s dark criminal past was left out of Should I Marry A Murderer doc

He’s been convicted for multiple crimes

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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Netflix’s Should I Marry A Murderer documentary has brought to light the tragic death of Tony Parsons, but the doc leaves out some details about Tom McKellar, father of the McKellar twins.

Doctor Caroline Muirhead shared the harrowing story of how she found out her fiancé, Alexander ‘Sandy’ McKeller, was responsible for the death of Tony Parsons. The 63-year-old former naval officer went missing in the autumn of 2016 while cycling through the hills of Scotland. He was completing this challenge to raise money for brain cancer research.

Sandy McKellar confessed to hitting the cyclist to his fiancée, Caroline, who then reported this to the police. The whole investigation is covered in Netflix’s currently most popular true-crime documentary.

The doc briefly mentions the McKellar brothers’ father, Tom McKellar. Reports from the time revealed that he was allegedly convicted for “keeping illicit hand guns and stocking a banned poison used for the extermination of wild animals”, according to The Daily Record. This conviction was in 2012, five years before Tony Parsons’ murder.

Locals from the town the McKellar brothers lived in shared their accounts of the family’s life in Glen Coe.

“They were both working on the land from a young age and soon working as deer stalkers,” one person said. “Their father was said to be highly regarded in the local community, but the fact that he had illegal guns and hugely toxic, illegal poison at his property didn’t exactly make him look like the best role model.”

There’s not much information about what Tom McKeller is up to now while his two sons are in prison. He didn’t appear in the documentary and has not given any media interviews throughout his sons’ trials, up to the release of the latest Netflix documentary.

Should I Marry A Murderer is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

More on: crime Netflix Should I Marry A Murderer
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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