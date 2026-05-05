Evil reason Sandy didn’t call police when he hit cyclist, after Should I Marry a Murderer?

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After Netflix’s shocking new true crime documentary called Should I Marry a Murderer?, Caroline Muirhead has revealed the chilling real reason Sandy and Robert didn’t go to the police as soon as they hit the cyclist.

The three-part series follows the true story of pathologist Caroline Muirhead, who found out her fiancé, Alexander “Sandy” McKellar, and his twin brother Robert had killed innocent cyclist Tony Parsons in a hit-and-run while driving home from a pub in 2017. They then buried his body on the Auch Estate.

She went and told the police what he had done and Parsons’ body was found in January 2021. Sandy pleaded guilty to to culpable homicide and attempting to pervert the course of justice and was sentenced to 12 years in jail, while his brother Robert also pleaded guilty to attempting to pervert the course of justice and got five years and three months behind bars.

In the documentary, we see Sandy tell Caroline that they didn’t call the police and ambulance as soon as they hit the man because their whole life would be taken away for an accident. “It was his life or mine,” he said in a heinous voice recording Muirhead managed to secretly record.

However, there was more to it. During an interview with the Sunday Mail in 2023, Muirhead claimed the McKellar brothers had “issues” with the police before and didn’t “trust” them, which is why they didn’t call the authorities as soon as the accident happened. So, their own feelings about the police were more important to them than another man’s life.

“He pointed out where the body was and he told me what had happened and how they had hit him, that it was an accident,” she said. “He said they hadn’t trusted the police, they’d had issues with them before and thought they were out to get them, so that’s why they didn’t go to the police.”

According to Caroline, Sandy claimed that Parsons was “already dead,” so there was nothing they could do. Robert later told Caroline that the victim was actually still alive when they hit him, and the brothers left him there to die. Authorities estimated that the cyclist sadly passed away within 30 minutes of being run over.

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Featured image credit: Netflix