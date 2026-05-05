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Cyclist’s family had tragic reaction after Should I Marry A Murderer’s Sandy was jailed

‘He loved nothing more than spending time with his grandchildren’

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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As we learned in Netflix’s new doc, Should I Marry A Murderer, Tony Parsons’ family finally got justice six years after he vanished.

In August of 2023, Alexander ‘Sandy’ McKellar and his twin brother, Robert, were sentenced to 12 years and five years, respectively, for the death of cyclist Tony Parsons. It all came to light after Sandy’s then-girlfriend went to the police with the dark secret her new love had shared.

“Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of Mr Parsons and I hope that the court outcome now gives them some kind of closure.“I would like to thank the local community for all their help and assistance during this complex investigation and to members of the public who came forward and provided information,” Detective Inspector Fraser Spence, of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said.

“I would also like to pay tribute to all the officers who worked on this case and to the dedicated work carried out over many years to bring these men to justice.”

Credit: Scotland Police

Credit: Scotland Police

Three years before Should I Marry A Murderer, Tony Parsons’ family shared a statement

After the trial, Police Scotland shared a statement from Tony Parsons’ family, who was described as a beloved father and grandfather.

It read: “Tony was a much-loved husband, dad and grandad. When he said goodbye and set off on his charity cycle from Fort William that Friday, none of us expected it to be the last time we would be able to see or speak to him.

“He loved nothing more than spending time with his grandchildren and whilst doing so he would take part in his passion for fishing and spend time teaching his grandson to fish. Tony was a lover of sports and was a keen golfer.

“He also spent many years involved with rugby at all levels including playing, coaching mini/midi rugby and refereeing.

Credit: Scotland Police

Credit: Scotland Police

“Throughout the six years since he went missing and then the subsequent criminal investigation, we had been left with many unanswered questions and it has been heart-breaking for each and every member of the family being unable to get these answers.

“As you can imagine, not knowing what has happened to someone and then the devastating news that we were provided has taken its toll on all of us as a family.

“At last justice has been done and we would like to thank not only the court officials and officers from Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, Forth Valley Division and other Police Scotland departments who worked on this case, but all the volunteers and mountain rescue teams who tirelessly searched for him in the earlier stages of the enquiry.”

At the time, they also asked for space and privacy as they grieved the loss of Tony.

Should I Marry A Murderer is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Featured image credit: Scotland Police

More on: Netflix Police Should I Marry A Murderer TV
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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