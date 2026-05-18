The Boys actor says Starlight assault wasn’t in pilot script, and the original was far worse

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Chace Crawford, the actor for The Deep in The Boys, revealed the sexual assault scene with Starlight wasn’t in the original script.

The final season of The Boys is wrapping up, and a lot of the cast members are reflecting on their time on the show. Chace Crawford recently went on Dax Shepherd’s podcast, Armchair Expert, to talk about his acting career and his time on the Prime Video series.

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One of The Deep’s most infamous scenes is the sexual assault of Starlight in the first episode of the series, which immediately sets up her arc for season one. According to the actor, this scene was not in the pilot.

“It was an intense scene with Starlight’s character. They changed it in the real pilot… that wasn’t in any of the pilots or anything. They were like ‘Hey, this was like a big storyline jumping off for her character in the comics, and we’re actually going to put that back in, and you’re gonna be the guy to do it,” Chace said.

In the original comics, Chace explained that Starlight is actually sexually assaulted by Homelander, Black Noir and A-Train as an “initiation” for joining the team.

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“I remember being very nervous. I was like, ‘Me Too is going on… Oh God, this is terrible’,” Chace continued.

But eventually he came around to the idea – as long as it was handled delicately.

“I was like, ‘Okay, I’m just going to own this. We’re going to talk about this, get this thing right, and they did! They took it with very gentle care.”

Chace added: “I remember not wanting it to be a big joke, like we were making fun of it. But they did it in a very real way, and it was dark; it was kind of the theme of the show. Like you don’t want to meet your heroes.”

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Featured image via Amazon Prime