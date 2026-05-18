Durham University exams ranked: How lucky did you get?

Ranking of all the types of exams you’ll encounter in Durham, as a second year anthropology student who has been lucky enough to avoid them all this year…

11 hours ago

The library has less than 200 seats available at 2pm, Tesco meal deals are running out, and Spoons has free tables on Friday nights: This can only mean that exam season is finally here. We have reached a peculiar time of the year in which the best place to socialise is the Billy B, since everyone is trying to save their academic year with all nighters and abusing their intake of energy drinks.

Some students are luckier than others, depending on the exam format your module leaders have chosen for your course. Here is an honest ranking from best to worst kind of exams you will have to face during your uni years in Durham.

4. 24 hour

Say what you want, but these are a blessing. Most humanities, or overall non-STEM modules, have this type of exam. They tend to run from 9:30 to 9:30 (I have yet to hear about other timings), and most probably you won’t need to pull an all-nighter if you have prepared beforehand. This does not mean that you will not end up staying up all night because you procrastinated after reading the questions and realised you can plan good essays for them. Do not let your self confidence sabotage your nightly rest, the majority of people that end up working the full 24 hours are those that relax too soon.

My only advice for these exams is to not think that you can easily write three 1000 word essays after planning them out in 30 minutes. From personal experience, after finishing the second essay your brain will be completely fried, so try finding a good rhythm and don’t give up. Think of it as a long distance race; you rely on endurance rather than sprints.

3. Oral exams

As far as I know, only language modules have these exams. My knowledge on them is pretty limited, however, after asking the only friend I have that has had one, I can tell you that you talk a little bit about one topic and then they ask you questions about it. I have looked up on the university’s website how long they normally take and it says around 15 minutes; not so bad.

I have only ranked it second because if you are very nervous and shy, this might be an arduous task for you. Also, as a non-native English speaker, I believe sometimes it’s easier to make sense through your writing than speaking. Overall, this doesn’t seem to be a terrible format.

2. Timed online

I would like to state beforehand that I have never personally had to take a timed online exam, so I’ll try to reflect the reality based on my friends’ comments. Those who have these exams tend to be STEM students, so I feel like it just gives them another excuse to brag about how different and harder their degrees are.

Surely, there is always the pressure of having a very limited time to answer a hard question, but that happens with all exams. The only thing that I would actually be scared of from this type is having some connectivity issues. So if you have to face one of these, my only advice is to find a spot with reliable WiFi to do so; do not try to be performative from a cafe and risk your degree, it is not worth it. Compared to the 24h, these ones are more like a 50 meter hurdle race; you need speed and a good work ethic so your mind doesn’t go blank after a mistake.

1. In-person three hour

Good luck if you have to face this destiny. Sadly, not many are safe from these torture mechanisms, unless you do law or maybe business. I had to take one of these in my first year, and I pray to never having to walk into Maiden Castle for an exam ever again. Whoever thought of having people from different years and degrees all sit together in the massive halls with never ending rows of seats should be hired as the next Hunger Games game master.

Truth be told, some people do handle the pressure very well, and those moments after the exam when you reunite with your friends collectively sighing in relief are a very bonding experience. My only tips would be to wear tons of layers because the exam hall can get freezing, make sure your calculator is the right model, and eat beforehand so you don’t faint in the middle of the exam. Apart from that, may the odds be ever in your favour.

Of course, there are other kinds of assessments, like 2,000 word essays, group projects, presentations, or portfolios. The only reason why they are not really included in this ranking is because they are technically not exams. However, they are also worth mentioning because although you don’t have to study for them, they do tend to take a long time to get over. So, either you are studying for an exam, practicing a new language, or working on an essay, hopefully you will be done soon. Keep fighting, soldier, Aperols at Boat Club are waiting for you.

Featured image via Tony Tran on Unsplash

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