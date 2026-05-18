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Mackenzie Shirilla made prison phone call to mother Natalie

Audio reveals sick prison phone call between Mackenzie Shirilla and her mum after her crime

She joked about being famous and featured on the news

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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Shocking audio has been shared of a phone call Mackenzie Shirilla had with her mum whilst she was in prison. In 2022, when Shirilla was 17, she was involved in a car crash that killed her boyfriend and a friend. The case is currently being explored in The Crash on Netflix.

She has maintained that what happened to her, Dominic Russo and Davion Flanagan was an accident. But, the evidence said otherwise. In the moments before the impact, Shirilla pressed down on the accelerator until it hit the floor, reaching speeds of 100mph. She didn’t attempt to break. An expert also confirmed there was no evidence the car had malfunctioned.

Mackenzie Shirilla was found guilty of murder in August 2023. She was sentenced to a minimum of 15 years, but told there was a high chance she would spend the rest of her life in prison. Mackenzie is now 21, and is incarcerated at the Ohio Reformatory for Women in Marysville.

Two recordings shows phone calls Mackenzie Shirilla shared with her mother whilst in prison

The audio from phone calls Mackenzie Shirilla had with her mother, Natalie Shirilla, have been shared around. In one, Mackenzie was asking her mum if her story was “all over the world” and seemed to get excited when she heard she had been featured in The Daily Mail.

@jahgotitall

#thecrash #mackenzieshirilla #netflix #fyp

♬ original sound – jahgotitall

“So it’s all over the world now, like today shows and national news,” she said on the phone. Her mum then replied: “I’ve got to tell you one more thing. It was published in England.” Mackenzie then laughed and excitedly said “yes” while laughing. “It’s world news,” Mackenzie said. She and her mum then giggled together on the phone.

Natalie Shirilla then said: “I think The Daily Mail just publishes it in all their publications, but yeah the UK.” Mackenzie replied: “It’s on The Daily Mail in the UK. Maybe Kim Kardashian will reach out herself.” Her mum then said she was “hoping” that would happen.

Mackenzie then said she thought her story had been picked up in the press because the “insane” charges against her had “tried to make it look like something it’s not”. She added: “I didn’t do this on purpose. Like, I got in a car accident. I’m a third victim.”

She also then celebrated with her mum about being moved within the prison to somewhere new. Strangely then, Mackenzie started to speak to her mother in what would appear to be a form of Gibberish, maybe to make sure what she was saying would go undetected.

A further clip has also been posted, in which it would seem Mackenzie is talking about someone in the prison being “annoying as f*ck” and her mother spoke about her daughter’s want to write a book.

@truefindclipzz

#truecrimetok #mackenzieshirilla #truecrime #fypシ #fypシ゚viral

♬ original sound – .

It’s a bit more difficult to decipher the context of this one, but the clip starts with Natalie Shirilla, who said: “We just have to keep everything on the surface, ok? Or we can’t fight for you…If we screw up and say things that can be used against us.. we can’t fight for you. Then, you can start writing your book.”

It would seem Mackenzie was then talking about someone in the background. She said: “Who is that? They need to shut up. Who the f*ck is that? Shut up. She annoying as f*ck. Like, why is she talking about that weird a*s sh*t? Shut the f*ck up. I don’t like her.”

Natalie Shirilla then said: “Don’t repeat anything that anyone said in that room. Nothing. Anybody. Promise me…Your story isn’t done yet.”

The Crash is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

More on: Netflix The Crash True crime TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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