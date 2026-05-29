All the details in newly released Mackenzie Shirilla files and documents that solidify her guilt

The full 911 call a member of the public made is in there

4 hours ago

In recent days, a bunch of files regarding the Mackenzie Shirilla case have come out. This is since The Crash on Netflix has put even more eyes than ever on her crime.

Mackenzie is currently incarcerated at the Ohio Reformatory for Women in Marysville. This was after she was found guilty of double murder, after she crashed a car at 100mph and killed her boyfriend Dominic Russo and friend Davion Flanagan. She has always maintained the 2022 crash was an accident.

Now, new documents and files have been released related to case, including over 30,000 pages of texts Mackenzie Shirilla sent around the time of the incident, court files and records. Prosecutors have also released a new statement.

In the statement, a spokesperson for the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office said: “Prosecutor [Michael C. O’Malley, the county Prosecutor] believes without question that Mackenzie Shirilla is guilty of murder. We are confident that any court that reviews this case will come to the same conclusion.”

The newly released texts show messages sent between Mackenzie Shirilla and her boyfriend Dominic Russo, as well as other messages she sent with his sister Christine, and further texts with her father, Steve Shirilla.

Texts between Mackenzie and Dominic show their “toxic” relationship, and on one occasion Dominic messaged her and said: “U threaten to end my life all the time.” Mackenzie had also accused Dominic of the same.

In another message, she said: “If u leave me, I’m going to flip out.” Dominic later replied: “No, you just smother me. I’m breaking up with you.”

There are multiple folders of Mackenzie Shirilla’s social media posts, including a whole section that is said to prove her previous “reckless driving”. They include tens of videos of her filming herself making TikToks while at the wheel.

Also in the files is the 911 call that informed authorities of the crash. It has shown that the scene of the incident was found by a motorbike rider, who said that a car had been smashed into a building.

The man described the location to the handler, and then said: “There’s a car that’s smashed into the building. I didn’t go up to it because I was on my motorcycle. But they ran the kerb, they’ve smashed the sign.”

The folders also have the full CCTV footage of the crash that was shown in the Netflix film, as well as court documents, lab reports and toxicology results, and the full report from a mechanic who looked at the car.

There is also a powerpoint that prosectors put together to present in court, which described Mackenzie as a “mean girl” at school, and said she was known as being a “crazy” driver. There are also claims she once broke into a church, and like to show off her “reckless behaviour” on social media.

The full files are here.

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