Prisoner who slept with OnlyFans prison guard in viral video speaks out for the first time

‘I had to have a metal plate put in and my jaw was wired shut’

3 hours ago

Remember that viral video of a prison guard sleeping with an inmate? Well, the inmate in question has spoken out for the first time, detailing the serious ramifications it had in his life.

Back in 2024, HMP Wandsworth guard Linda De Sousa Abreu had s*x with jailed personal trainer Linton Weirich, 38, who was doing time for armed robbery. It was filmed by another inmate known as Sharkie, with the footage quickly finding its way onto the internet.

An investigation into the viral video was launched by the end of the month, with the mum and OnlyFans model picked up by police at Heathrow airport. She was seemingly trying to flee to Madrid after telling HMP Wandsworth that she would not be returning to work.

Linda was charged with misconduct in public office, something she later pleaded guilty to at Isleworth Crown Court on July 29. On January 6, 2025, she was sentenced to 15 months – and she got out after five months.

“I’ve just been keeping a low-key life,” Linda told The Sun in a new interview. “I just want to get on with my life. I want to keep being a good mum to my child.”

Prisoner speaks out after Linda De Sousa’s release

Though Linda admitted to deeply regretting her actions in the new interview, The Sun also spoke to Linton about how it occurred, and what effect it had on his life behind bars.

He explained: “When I was first inside, the officers were ex-Army officers or security guards and it was like a boot camp. But now they’ve got young girls and 19 and 20-year-old guys working as guards and trying to tell us what to do. There’s no discipline.

“A lot of staff are corrupt and make more money from bringing stuff in than they earn in salaries. They’d bring in phones, drugs, food, aftershave, sunglasses and clothes. I know of one who said he was £5000 ($9412 AUD) in debt. Prisoners said they could cover it and pay it off. Next thing you know he was bringing everything in for them. Some staff will even warn you if your cell is going to be searched.”

One such item was a mobile phone, which Linton allegedly paid £1,500 for, and Linda was able to contact him on it after getting his name from a fellow guard.

“I added her on Snapchat and we talked about what she was up to. She was into her gym. Her banter was flirty,” he recalled. “It was obvious she liked me but I think she also wanted someone to look out for her on the landing. She asked me to sort out an inmate who spat on her, so I did.”

Linton and Linda had s*x a number of times before the filmed encounter, where Sharkie could be heard exclaiming: “This is how we live at Wandsworth. Gangsters online”.

With a girlfriend on the outside who was about to give birth, Linton didn’t want the video getting out. Of course, it did, and he was soon getting messages from everybody.

“People called me a legend, but the effect it’s had is terrible. It caused so much damage to my partner, my family and myself. It’s the biggest regret of my life and it damaged everything,” he noted, adding that he was recognised at two other prisons.

“Staff came up and shook my hand and said I was a legend. They’d say, ‘You’re that guy from the Wandsworth video, well done.’ Inmates congratulated me too. But I was trying to rebuild my personal life — and told people I wasn’t proud of it. It caused my family heartache and trauma. My partner is very forgiving and I’m really lucky we are together now.”

Linton was attacked afterwards

Weeks after the video, Linton was attacked while holding his baby in the visitor room. He believes it was a direct result of his indiscretion.

“When I woke up my partner was saying, ‘Someone hit you’. It’s 100 per cent linked to the Wandsworth video. Either someone asked him to do it or it was because I was in the limelight. It was part of the ripple effect of what happened. I had to have a metal plate put in and my jaw was wired shut. Luckily my son was okay,” he added.

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